Rivermen to Take on Quad City this Weekend with Chance to Clinch Season Series

Published on January 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (21-8-1) are set to take on the Quad City Storm (15-14-2) for three straight games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, January 16, 17, and 18. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in 2026.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will hit the road to Moline, Illinois, on Friday night for a 7:10 pm contest with Quad City before returning to Carver Arena on Saturday, January 17, and Sunday, January 18. Face-off for Saturday's game is set for 7:15 pm, and Sunday at 3:15 pm. The Rivermen will host Disney Jersey Night on Saturday, featuring specialty Disney-themed jerseys worn by the team during each period, which will be auctioned off following the contest. Sunday is Mighty Rivermen Day with Peoria wearing specialty Mighty Rivermen-inspired jerseys that will also be auctioned off after Sunday's game. In addition, Sunday is another Family Funday game, featuring discounted upper bowl kids' tickets, a pregame kids' fest, and a post-game skate with the team.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are currently undefeated in 2026, having won five consecutive games to start the new year. This has helped catapult the Rivermen to first place in the SPHL standings, boasting a three-point lead over the second-place Huntsville Havoc and a four-point lead over the Pensacola Ice Flyers. The Rivermen can clinch the War on I-74 Trophy this weekend with two wins (provided one of those wins is in regulation) out of three this weekend. Peoria currently leads the point race 11-3.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a two-game road sweep of the Birmingham Bulls last Friday and Saturday. The Rivermen allowed just a single goal all weekend while scoring nine goals against the Bulls. The two wins marked Peoria's fourth and fifth in a row in 2026. The Rivermen, however, lost three key pieces to ECHL call-up as Forwards Garrett Devine and Mike Gelatt were called up to the Manchester Monarchs and the Utah Grizzlies, respectively, and goaltender Jack Bostedt was called up to the Rapid City Rush.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Alec Baer finished last weekend with five points (one goal, four assists) against the Bulls. Baer ranks third in points and second in assists in the entire SPHL.

SCOUTING THE STORM

The Quad City Storm are 7-3-0 in their last ten games. Devin Sanders has been key for the Storm with goals in each of his last three games, while Leif Mattson has garnered nine points in his last three games. The Storm won their last meeting with the Rivermen 3-2 in overtime on December 31.







