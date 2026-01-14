Graeme McCrory Called up to Greensboro Gargoyles

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that forward Graeme McCrory was called up to the Greensboro Gargoyles of the ECHL.

McCrory, 25, has appeared in 28 games for the Marksmen this season, leading the team in points with six goals and 14 assists. He currently sits at third in the for points by a rookie as well.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Oshawa, Ontario native spent four seasons with Stevenson University (NCAA III), logging 19 goals and 26 assists in 108 games played.

Fayetteville is back on the road to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Jan. 16th. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.

