Marksmen Re-Sign Goaltender Ryan Kenny

Published on January 14, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday the signing of goaltender Ryan Kenny.

Kenny, 26, appeared in 42 games for the Marksmen last season and earned a 23-10-7 record with a .917 save percentage and 2.75 goals against average.

The Sparta, New Jersey, product has also appeared in six ECHL games, having won his most recent- a 19-save shutout with the Indy Fuel.

Kenny holds nearly all Marksmen goaltending records going back to the 2017-18 season (of goaltenders to play in 10 or more games with the team) including wins (41), goals-against average (2.59), minutes (4409) and save percentage (.922, tied) among other marks.

Fayetteville is back on the road to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Jan. 16th. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/

