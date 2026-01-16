Marksmen Sign Goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the signing of goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos.

Wong-Ramos, 24, started this season with the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL, where he posted a 4.95 goals-against average, .860 save percentage in 12 games played, before being picked up by the Watertwon Wolves.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Alameda, California native spent four seasons with Trine University (NCAA III). In 34 games played with the Thunder, he earned a 2.24 goals-against average and recorded a .904 save percentage.

Fayetteville is back on the road to take on the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, Jan. 16th. Puck drop from the Berglund Center is set for 7:05 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Jan. 23rd to take on the Huntsville Havoc for Around The World Night presented by KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







