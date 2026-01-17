May Scores Twice as Mayhem Get Back in the Win Column

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem's great start to each period propels them to a dominant win over the Birmingham Bulls 3-1, jumping the Bulls in the playoff standings on Back to the Future night.

The Mayhem went on the power play just 17 seconds into the first period, thanks to Cole Jungwirth, who sent the puck over the glass for the delay of game penalty. Macon was unable to score on the power play, but was able to pull some early momentum that they were able to build on. The Mayhem had many quality chances in the early half of the period, testing Hayden Stewart, who had to be sharp. Macon would do damage to themselves, giving the Bulls' very good power play a chance, which they took full advantage of. CJ Walker would make a great move and pass over to Drake Glover for a one-timer to break the ice. 56 seconds later, Connor May would charge into the offensive zone, make a great move around the defenders, and roofed a beautiful top-shelf backhander past Stewart for the equalizer. Macon would kill off another penalty but controlled the majority of the play, outshooting the Bulls 14-6 through the period, only allowing the Bulls to have scoring chances on their power plays. With 2 seconds remaining in the period, Justin Kelley and CJ Walker would each receive a minor penalty after a short gathering, giving the second period a 4-on-4 start.

The 4-on-4 start to the second did not last long. Birmingham's Macgregor Sinclair would receive a minor penalty for kneeing, which gave the Mayhem 1:30 of a 4-on-3 power play. Parker Allison, about a minute later, would walk the blue line and send a shot through that gave a juicy rebound in front for Jake Goldowski to bury for the go-ahead goal early in the second period. The Mayhem continued their dominance through the period, out-hitting, out-shooting (10-5 in the second), and winning board battles throughout the period. The Mayhem killed a Caleb Huffman slashing penalty rather convincingly halfway through the period. The Bulls started to push back in the later minutes of the period, but could not generate many shots on net. Macon would take the 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

Again, the Mayhem had another great start to a period. Connor May scored his second of the game 19 seconds into the period to give the Mayhem a 2 goal lead. From there, the Mayhem continued their domination. Macon outshot Birmingham 15-2 in the third period and 39-13 throughout the entire game. Macon killed another penalty off in dominant fashion, killing 4 of 5 penalties. Justin Kelley added the final nail in the coffin with an empty net goal to bring the score to 4-1.

