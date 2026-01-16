Thunderbolts Take on Ice Flyers Twice in Pensacola

Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts, now having earned at least a point in three consecutive games, head South to the Sunshine State to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday night.

Week In Review:

Last Friday night, the Thunderbolts led 4-1 with goals from Derek Contessa, Jordan Simoneau, Tyson Gilmour and Matthew Hobbs, before suffering an unfortunate comeback from the Havoc in the third period and falling 5-4 in a shootout. Evansville rebounded on Saturday with a 3-2 comeback victory in Huntsville, behind goals from Scott Kirton, Hobbs, and Will van der Veen as the Thunderbolts secured 3 out of 4 points on the weekend in Huntsville. On Wednesday night, the Thunderbolts secured another point but lost in a shootout to Birmingham, 4-3 the final score with two goals from Evan Miller and one from Contessa.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road this Friday and Saturday night at Pensacola, opening face-off for both nights set for 7:05pm CT. Fans can watch on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

Our annual Faith Night presented by Oakland City University is back at the Ford Center on Friday, January 23rd! Throughout the game, Oakland City will be giving away 3 $48,000 scholarships to those who register here: apply.oak.edu/register/2026_faithnight! Austin Turner is set to perform once again after the game! Bring your groups of 10 or more and receive a discounted rate! Oakland City University will be handing out 500 puck coupons upon entry. Fans can redeem this coupon after Chuck A Puck concludes at the Oakland City table on the concourse to receive their puck. A night from a galaxy far, far away - Stormtroopers are taking over the Ford Center on Saturday, January 24th! Catch the Thunderbolts in specialty Star Wars-themed Stormtrooper jerseys and stick around after the final buzzer for our post-game jersey auction. Star Wars characters will be in the lobby when doors open at 6:15 to take pictures! The Force will be strong in Evansville, so purchase your tickets now!

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 18-8-3, 39 Points, 3rd Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Tyler German, Sam Rhodes (11 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Mike Moran (20 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Billy Girard (4-4-1, .904 Save %)

Thunderbolts 24-25 Regular Season Record vs PEN: 4-1

The Ice Flyers battled the Quad City Storm for three games in three nights at Quad City this past weekend, starting on Friday night where they lost 7-5 with two goals from Cam Gaudette and additional goals from Tyler German, Andrew Poulias and Cooper Jones. Pensacola bounced back to win 4-1 on Saturday with goals from Tim Faulkner, German, Ethan Price and Zack Bross. Sunday's game went to the Storm, 5-1 the final score with the lone Pensacola goal scored by Tyrone Bronte.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 23 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 P, 10 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Iowa - ECHL)

- 6 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 4 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 5 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 4 PIM

Transactions:

-Wed. 1/14: D Dmitry Yushkevich, D Beren Simard signed to standard contracts

-Wed. 1/14: D John Woernle placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

-Tue. 1/13: D Dash Quartarolo placed on waivers

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







