Thunderbolts Host Macon this Sunday for Princess and Pirates Night

Published on March 4, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: After concluding a grueling stretch of 6 games in 9 days, the Thunderbolts have a chance to catch their breath and rest before traveling to Knoxville for a pair of games against the Ice Bears this Friday and Saturday, preceding a Sunday afternoon game at Ford Center against the Macon Mayhem.

Week In Review:

In Birmingham on Thursday, the Thunderbolts held off the Bulls 4-3 thanks to four first period goals from Eelis Laaksonen, Jordan Simoneau, Derek Contessa and Scott Kirton. Evansville's five game win streak ended on Friday night at Ford Center, with Evan Miller scoring the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Storm. Evansville battled it out at Quad City in Saturday's rematch, with Myles Abbate scoring the opening goal and Jordan Simoneau a tying goal, but the Thunderbolts were forced to settle for a point in a 3-2 shootout loss.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts will be on the road in Knoxville this Friday and Saturday as they face the Ice Bears, opening face-off set for 6:30pm CT on both nights. Fans can watch both road games live on FloHockey or can listen in for free through the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Get ready for a royal adventure at Princess & Pirates Night this Sunday, March 8th as the Thunderbolts take on the Macon Mayhem! Join us for a magical evening filled with fun and fairy-tale memories. Young princes, princesses, and pirates are invited to dress in their favorite royal gowns or pirate gear and take part in the excitement. Before the game, stop by the lobby where kids can race down the inflatable slide presented by Legendary Inflatables and show off their creativity at our crown decorating station! Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm!

Coming Soon:

We're heading on a Hawaiian Rollercoaster Ride on Friday, March 13th at the Ford Center! Join us for our last specialty jersey night of the season - Lilo & Stitch jersey night! Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm! It's Sunday Funday! Come celebrate your Sunday with us on March 15 at 3:00 pm for all the fun at the Thunderbolts game! Doors open at 2:15! Enjoy an inflatable slide in the lobby brought to you by Legendary Inflatables! All game long we will be offering $3 hot dogs, popcorn, and soda!

Scouting the Opponent:

Knoxville Ice Bears:

Record: 22-20-4, 48 Points, 7th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Ryan Kuzmich (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tyler Williams (32 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Stephen Mundinger (14-10-3, .931 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs KNX: 2-0

The Ice Bears began the week with a 3-1 win on home ice against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Thursday, with goals from Davide Gaeta, Tyler Williams, and Billy Roche. On Friday night in Roanoke, Knoxville rallied from a 2-0 deficit and led 5-4 late in regulation with two goals from Tim Kent and additional goals from Jarret Kup, Gaeta, and Paxton Leroux, however Roanoke tied the game with 3 seconds remaining and defeated the Ice Bears 6-5 in a shootout. Knoxville fell short in search of revenge against Roanoke back in Knoxville on Saturday, losing 5-2 with goals from Gaeta and Jared Westcott. The Ice Bears will be back on the road in Birmingham this Thursday before returning to Knoxville to face the Thunderbolts on Friday and Saturday.

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 20-19-6, 46 Points, 9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Matteo Ybarra (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Conor Witherspoon (34 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Josh Boyko (14-14-3, .919 Save %)

Thunderbolts Season Record vs MAC: 1-2-1

The Mayhem began the past week with a 3-1 loss on Thursday morning against the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Evan Beers scoring the lone Macon goal on the day. On Friday night against Fayetteville, the Mayhem again were held to a single goal, scored by Justin Kelley, in a 5-1 defeat. Macon finished on a high note on Saturday, defeating the Marksmen 4-1 behind a pair of goals from Max Messier and additional goals from Michael Herrera and Matteo Ybarra. The Mayhem will play at home this Friday and Saturday night against the Birmingham Bulls before traveling to Evansville for Sunday's game.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 33 GP, 4 G, 13 A, 17 P, 14 PIM

- Connor Federkow (Worcester - ECHL)

- 16 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 6 PIM

- Keanan Stewart (Tahoe - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

-Mon. 3/2: F Cooper Fensterstock traded to Macon in exchange for D Caleb Huffman

-Mon. 3/2: D John Woernle traded to Fayetteville in exchange for F Cooper Fensterstock

-Sat. 2/28: F Seth Bernard signed to standard contract

-Sat. 2/28: F Aiden MacIntosh signed from professional tryout to standard contract

-Sat. 2/28: D Beren Simard, F Aaron Huffnagle placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

-Fri. 2/27: D Carter Poulin signed to professional tryout (PTO)

-Thur. 2/26: F Isaac Chapman activated from Injured Reserve

-Wed. 2/25: G Adam Manji placed on waivers

-Wed. 2/25: F Keanan Stewart called up to Tahoe (ECHL)

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







