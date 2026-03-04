Evansville's Kristian Stead Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Kristian Stead of the Evansville Thunderbolts has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month for February.

Stead went 6-2-0 last month, posting a 1.51 goals against average, a 0.938 save percentage, and three shutouts to help Evansville move from fifth place to second in the standings, as the Thunderbolts' 7-2-1 record in February was tied for league-best.

A native of Merritt, BC, Stead also earned inaugural Warrior Hockey SPHL Goaltender of the Month honors for October/November. Stead currently leads all netminders in wins (21) and minutes, ranks second in saves, is third in goals against average (2.07) and shutouts (three - tied), and fourth in save percentage (0.925).

The SPHL Player of the Month will be announced on Thursday.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (5-1-0, 1.84 gaa, 0.938 save%, shutout), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (2-5-0, 2.61 gaa, 0.911 save%), Josh Boyko, Macon (5-5-0, 2.52 gaa, 0.921 save%), Dominic Basse, Pensacola (1-1-0, 0.93 gaa, 0.969 save%), Nick Latinovich, Peoria (1-4-0, 2.38 gaa, 0.924 save%), Zane Steeves, Quad City (6-1-2, 2.11 gaa, 0.925 save%), and Gabe Rosek, Roanoke (3-1-0, 3.13 gaa, 0.882 save%, shutout)







