Dawgs, Rosek Shut out Marksmen in 3-0 Home Victory

Published on January 16, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-12-3) locked down their opponents in a home shutout victory on Friday night, notching a seventh straight win head-to-head over the rival Fayetteville Marksmen (11-15-4) with a 3-0 win at Berglund Center. Noah Finstrom scored twice, Gustav Müller added a power play goal in his return from the ECHL, Austin Thompson had two assists, and Gabe Rosek turned away all 24 shots faced in net en route to his first career SPHL shutout for Roanoke.

The visiting Marksmen had five of the first six shots on net in the game, but Roanoke eventually worked itself back into the opening frame. Fayetteville did have a shot by John Moncovich hit the post, while a pair of chances by the Dawgs between Thompson and Müller came very close to opening the scoring as well. A late Fayetteville penalty for tripping by Cole Crowder led to Crowder and Roanoke's Fabrice Bourgeois dropping the gloves at 19:33, and the Dawgs would carry 93 seconds of power play time into the second period after a scoreless first 20 minutes.

Roanoke would quickly capitalize on that power play chance, as Thompson's shot was redirected by Müller, saved, then finished by Müller on the rebound just 52 seconds into the period. The Dawgs had some great looks during 4-on-4 action just past the halfway point in the period after Bourgeois and Fayetteville's Shane Murphy were both called for roughing, but failed to add on to the lead. Two quick penalties at 13:15 and 14:26 by the Dawgs would give the Marksmen a 5-on-3 advantage, but Roanoke successfully killed off the Fayetteville power play chances. Another power play in favor of the Dawgs in the final two minutes also came up empty, as Roanoke would take the 1-0 lead into the second intermission off the strength of Müller's go-ahead goal.

An early power play and an exceptional third period by Finstrom allowed Roanoke to chase the game off down the stretch in the third period. A double-minor penalty for high-sticking against the Marksmen put Roanoke on the power play, and Thompson found Finstrom at the left-wing side for a one-time laser at 5:41 that gave the Dawgs a 2-0 advantage. Finstrom would add on another after some outstanding forechecking effort late in the game, roofing his shot from the left wing into the top of the net at 15:30 to give Roanoke a 3-0 advantage. Tidy defensive work and Rosek's excellent goaltending enabled the Dawgs to pull off yet another win over the Marksmen.

Ryan Kenny stopped 18-of-21 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-3 on their chances.

Ryan Kenny stopped 18-of-21 shots faced in net for Fayetteville. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen went 0-for-3 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home to host the Fayetteville Marksmen on Saturday, January 17, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST.







SPHL Stories from January 16, 2026

