Mayhem Pour It on in 5-3 Win over Roanoke

Published on January 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon, GA - The Mayhem get revenge on the Roanoke Rail-Yard Dawgs in a big second period to win 5-3.

Macon came out ready to play and took advantage of some early sluggish legs by Roanoke. 4:02 into the period, Michael Herrera would collect the puck in the defensive zone and find Jake Goldowski streaking up the ice who put a beautiful shot past Roanoke's big goaltender, Austyn Roudebush. This would wake the Dawgs up. Roanoke started pushing harder and would find some momentum in the middle of the frame with some good scoring chances that Josh Boyko turned away. Boyko saved all eight shots in the period to keep his team ahead. Macon would draw two penalties late in the period. The first being a charging call with 2:36 left and the second penalty at 1:37 leaving 1:01 of five-on-three power play time. Unfortunately, the Mayhem could not capitalize on the opportunity but would have 22 seconds of power play time to start the second period.

The Mayhem came out of the intermission on fire. First, Conor Witherspoon would steal the puck just inside the blue line from the Roanoke defenseman and would sneak one past Roudebush, one he would want to have back 1:15 into the period. Macon continued their dominance with a two-on-one rush where Witherspoon fed Stefan Miklakos who made an amazing forehand, backhand move to slide it past Roudebush's left pad to score against his former squad. Later with 6:22 remaining, Michael Herrera made a move around the Dawgs' defense and with a defenseman on his back, found the back of the net to put the Mayhem up by 4 goals. A late penalty by Witherspoon would put Roanoke on the power play and Oliver Beaudoin would score a power-play goal with 20 seconds left just before the end of the period.

Roanoke carried the momentum they gained from the late goal in the second into the third. The Mayhem matched the Dawgs energy with their physical play. Roanoke would make things interesting with a Gustav Muller goal 7:17 into the period cutting the lead to 2 goals. Not much later, Justin Kelley would be called for a slashing penalty putting the pressure on the Macon penalty kill. The Mayhem were able to kill that penalty off and found some support with a Connor May goal who found the puck along the crease amidst a fleury in front and put her home. The Mayhem continued their physical play throughout the rest of the period. A late Roanoke goal with 1 second left leaves a sour taste but is not enough as the Mayhem win 5-3.

