Dawgs Come up Short in 5-3 Road Loss at Macon

Published on January 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







MACON, GA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (17-14-3) struggled to stop the transition offense of the Macon Mayhem (13-12-6) on Friday night, falling 5-3 on the road at the Macon Coliseum. Olivier Beaudoin scored his first SPHL goal, Gustav Müller and Ryan Reifler added goals, and Austyn Roudebush saved 22-of-27 shots faced in net for the Dawgs.

Macon would strike first early on in the opening period, using a Roanoke turnover in the Mayhem zone to create a 2-on-1 transition chance. Michael Herrera sprung Jake Goldowski on a half-breakaway look, and Goldowski made no mistake at the 4:02 mark. The Dawgs had a few good looks in front just past the halfway point in the period, as the line of Joe Widmar, Müller, and Ryan Reifler looked dangerous. Two penalties against Roanoke late in the period gave Macon a 5-on-3 for over a minute that the Dawgs survived, but the Mayhem would still have 22 seconds of a one-man advantage left over to start the middle frame, leading 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period started with a completed penalty kill for the Dawgs, then Macon took over the game. A blocked shot by Conor Witherspoon sprung a breakaway for Macon's leading scorer, and he scored at 1:15 to double the advantage. Another 2-on-1 chance for Witherspoon and Stefan Miklakos at 7:17 allowed Miklakos to make it 3-0 for Macon. At 13:38, yet another 2-on-1 odd-man rush ended in a transition goal for the Mayhem, as Herrera found the back of the net. A late power play chance in the frame would allow Roanoke to stop the bleeding, as great passing by Beaudoin, Müller, and Noah Finstrom eventually opened a lane for Beaudoin to snap a wrister for his first SPHL goal with 20 seconds left in the period. The Dawgs trailed 4-1 heading into the second intermission.

Roanoke had chances to work back into the game in the third period, and would continue to chip into the deficit. A rebound goal by Müller following multiple looks by Matt Dorsey and Trey Deloury made it 4-2 at 7:17. The Dawgs had a power play within the next minute of bringing the margin within two goals, but couldn't capitalize on the chance. Macon would push its lead back out to 5-2 at 12:01, as Connor May jammed home a rebound goal of his own. Roanoke would play hard until the final whistle, as Reifler's goal on a cross-crease feed by Andrew Stacey made it 5-3 with just 1.1 seconds left in the game. The result marked Macon's third win in the last four meetings after the Dawgs won the first three matchups of the season series.

Josh Boyko stopped 26-of-29 shots faced in net for Macon. The Rail Yard Dawgs went 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Mayhem went 0-for-2 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay on the road to visit the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, January 24, at the Macon Coliseum at 6:00 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.