Acosta Called up to ECHL's Worcester Railers, Dorsey Activated from Ir

Published on January 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Khristian Acosta has been called up by the ECHL's Worcester Railers, while alternate captain Matt Dorsey has been activated from the 30-day injured reserve list.

Dorsey is in his first season for the Dawgs after playing for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts since March 2023. The six-foot-two center snagged four goals and one fighting major in his first 10 games for Roanoke before he was placed on the injured reserve back in November, and has tallied 19 goals, 33 assists, 160 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 121 combined SPHL appearances for both Evansville and the Dawgs. The Wenatchee, Washington native also won the 2025 President's Cup with the Thunderbolts, adding one goal and two assists in nine career postseason games during his tenure in Indiana. The 26-year-old forward played three seasons at the University of Windsor (USports) before starting his pro career, and featured in both the WHL and BCHL during his junior hockey playing days.

Acosta is in his first year with the Dawgs after he was acquired in a trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen during the preseason. During his first 31 games for Roanoke this year, Acosta has three goals, seven assists, 75 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating. In 49 games with Fayetteville last season, the five-foot-nine forward tallied six goals, 16 assists, and 91 penalty minutes. Before starting his professional career, Acosta played five seasons of college hockey, splitting his career between two schools. The Port Monmouth, New Jersey native spent his last three seasons at Utica University (NCAA-DIII) from 2022-2024, finding plenty of success with the Division Three powerhouse. In 83 games during his time with Utica, Acosta put up 17 goals, 37 assists, 42 penalty minutes, and a plus-19 rating. The 27-year-old forward initially started his college career at Mercyhurst University (NCAA-DI), where he rattled off four goals, five assists, and 72 penalty minutes in 33 combined games across two seasons. Acosta played his junior hockey in the USHL and NAHL, primarily suiting up for USHL squads such as Sioux Falls Stampede, Central Illinois Flying Aces, and the Tri-City Storm. Throughout 161 combined games in those two junior leagues, Acosta recorded 26 goals, 72 assists, and 231 penalty minutes.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Macon Mayhem on Friday, January 23, at 7:00 P.M. EST at the Macon Coliseum. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







