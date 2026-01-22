Thunderbolts Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game
Published on January 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Evansville Thunderbolts News Release
Evansville, In.: Due to the heightened risk of inclement winter weather, the opening face-off for this Saturday's game at Ford Center between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Quad City Storm has been moved up from 7:00pm to 3:00pm CT. Opening face-off for this Friday's home game against the Birmingham Bulls remains unchanged at a 7:00pm CT opening face-off.
The Ford Center Box Office will now open at Noon on Saturday. The jersey auction for this Saturday's game-worn Star Wars jerseys will be moved online via DASH, instead of in-person. The auction will run from Friday, January 23rd at 8:00 am CT to Monday, January 26th at 6:00 pm CT, through the following link: https://bit.ly/4bN8yWv.
Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.
About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the SPHL. The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.
