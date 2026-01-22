Thunderbolts Announce Time Change for this Saturday's Game

Published on January 22, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Due to the heightened risk of inclement winter weather, the opening face-off for this Saturday's game at Ford Center between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Quad City Storm has been moved up from 7:00pm to 3:00pm CT. Opening face-off for this Friday's home game against the Birmingham Bulls remains unchanged at a 7:00pm CT opening face-off.

The Ford Center Box Office will now open at Noon on Saturday. The jersey auction for this Saturday's game-worn Star Wars jerseys will be moved online via DASH, instead of in-person. The auction will run from Friday, January 23rd at 8:00 am CT to Monday, January 26th at 6:00 pm CT, through the following link: https://bit.ly/4bN8yWv.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the SPHL. The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.







SPHL Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.