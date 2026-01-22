Marksmen Announce Schedule Changes for Upcoming Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Thursday schedule changes for this weekend's home games at the Crown Coliseum due to the increased chance of inclement weather in and around the Fayetteville area.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24 - TIME CHANGE

Star Wars Night presented by Stanley Steemer on Saturday, January 24 will now be played at 1 p.m. instead of the originally slated 6 p.m. start time. Doors will open to the Crown Coliseum starting at 12 p.m. for the general public. The originally scheduled post-game skate will be cancelled and the post-game jersey auction will move digitally to DASH. Stay tuned to the official team social media channels for more information.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25 - GAME POSTPONED

Salute to Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate, originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25, has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 2 with a 7 p.m. start time.

Friday night's Around the World Night, presented by KPOT, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. will remain unchanged.

All tickets purchased with a date of Saturday, January 24 will be valid at the doors for the new start time.

All tickets purchased with the date of Sunday, January 25 will be valid for the newly scheduled date of Thursday, April 2. Both tickets dated for Jan. 25 and Apr. 2 will be accepted.

Fans who have questions about these changes may reach out to the Marksmen front office at 910-321-0123.







