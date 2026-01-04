Marksmen Fall to Mayhem in Shootout

Published on January 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







MACON, Ga. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday night.

The lone first period goal came from Michael Herrera at 5:48, set up by Drew Welsch and Nick Dineen, putting Macon up 1-0.

Graeme McCrory evened up the scoring, with the lone second period goal at 16:15, set up by Ryan Lieth and Shane Murphy to make it 1-1.

Shane Murphy logged the go-ahead goal 0:55 into the third period, giving the Marksmen the 2-1 lead. Connor Witherspoon evened up the game late, at 16:53 with a power play tally, set up by Parker Allison, making it 2-2 to secure an overtime bid.

Neither team found the back of the net in overtime, despite Fayetteville outshooting Macon 6-2.

Michael Herrera netted the game winner at the bottom of the fourth round in the shootout, securing the 3-2 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 36-of-38 in the Marksmen effort and Josh Boyko stopped 33-of-35 in the Mayhem win.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







SPHL Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.