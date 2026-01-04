Dawgs Run out of Steam in 3-1 Road Loss at Pensacola

Published on January 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Rail Yard Dawgs (15-10-3) ran out of gas with a short bench on Saturday night, as Roanoke fell 3-1 on the road against the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers (17-6-3) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Joe Widmar scored the lone goal with assists by Marcus Fechko and Ryan Reifler, while Austyn Roudebush stopped 32-of-35 shots in net for the Dawgs.

Roanoke struggled to generate chances in the first period, registering just two shots on net in the first 15 minutes of action and four shots on goal overall in the period. Pensacola would score twice, both goals coming on sequences in which the Dawgs couldn't successfully clear their zone. Zack Jones opened the scoring on a close-range effort at 13:31, then Tyrone Bronte flipped the puck to the roof of the net at 15:36, as the Ice Flyers took a 2-0 lead. Roanoke would kill off a Pensacola power play late in the frame, but the visitors trailed by a pair heading to the intermission.

The second period still saw the Dawgs struggle to work themselves into the game, despite three power play chances in the period. Pensacola's Mike Moran would make a man miss at the right-wing circle and unleash a shot that gave the Ice Flyers a 3-0 lead at 7:22. Roanoke rookie Trey Deloury dropped the gloves and threw down with Pensacola's Sam Mouland at 17:29 in a nice tilt, and the Dawgs would take 99 seconds of a power play chance into the third period, but Pensacola's lead stood at 3-0 at the end of 40 minutes.

The power play chance was nullified before the third period began when Roanoke's Travis Broughman was given a game misconduct for playing the puck to the glass where the scorekeepers were sitting, receiving a shooting equipment at official penalty. Both teams committed a load of penalties in the final frame, with nine combined penalties called. Roanoke's Gehrig Lindberg fought Moran at 5:09 after Lindberg had committed a goalie interference minor penalty. Pensacola continued to control the pace of play with 18 shots on net to Roanoke's six in the closing stages, but Roudebush kept the Ice Flyers off the board. Widmar's goal at 18:10 came on a centering feed by Fechko out of the left-wing corner, but it was too little too late for the Dawgs, as their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Logan Flodell stopped 17-of-18 shots faced in net for Pensacola. The Dawgs went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Ice Flyers went 0-for-7 on their chances.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to Roanoke and begin a five-game homestand starting with the Birmingham Bulls on Thursday, January 8, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.