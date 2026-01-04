Bostedt Shuts the Door on Ice Bears with 34 Save Shutout

PEORIA, IL - Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt slammed the proverbial door shut on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night at Carver Arena to record his league-leading third shutout of the season. The Rivermen netminder made 34 saves as the Peoria Rivermen (18-8-1) defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears (12-11-2) 4-0 for Peoria's second win and ninth straight game with at least a point. Forwards Khaden Henry and Braydon Barker both had a pair of goals for the Rivermen.

Peoria will conclude their three-game weekend series on Sunday, January 4, at 3:15 pm in their seventh contest in ten days to close out the weekend.

FIRST PERIOD

Peoria struck first on the power play as a shot from the left side from Connor Szmul produced a rebound in front. Braydon Barker, standing in front of the net, battled for the rebound as Knoxville goaltender Stephen Mundinger struggled to freeze the puck. After a split-second, Barker was able to locate the loose puck and bury it into the back of the net for his fifth goal of the night. After that point, the Ice Bears went on the attack, aided by several power plays, and had multiple great chances to tie the game, but they were shut down every time by the exceptional goaltending of Peoria netminder Jack Bostedt, who made 15 saves on 15 Knoxville shots in the first period.

SECOND PERIOD

Khaden Henry added a key insurance goal for the Rivermen to extend their lead just six minutes into the second period. As Alex Davis entered the offensive zone along the right-wing side, Henry skated to open ice on the left-wing side. Davis, spying Henry, saucered a pass across the rink and found Henry streaking to the far post. Henry then just flipped a shot past an outstretched Mundinger to give Peoria a 2-0 lead. Barker added on his second of the game in a similar play just a few minutes later. Henry ste pped into the Knoxville zone on the left-wing side and drew all kinds of attention to himself, leaving Barker along on the right-wing side. Henry sent a quick pass across to Barker, who walked in and rifled a shot past Mundinger to give Peoria a comfortable 3-0 lead.

THIRD PERIOD

Midway through the second period, the Rivermen received their second power play of the night, and they went to work immediately. Khaden Henry stepped up through the center of the ice on a two-on-one with Barker in transition. Henry, at the right-wing dot, fired a wrist-shot across the body of Mundinger and into the top shelf past the Knoxville netminder to record his second of the game and tenth in ten games to extend Peoria's lead to 4-0. Jack Bostedt shut the door the rest of the way, making 34 saves by t he final horn to record his league-leading third shutout of the season.







