Game Preview: January 3 vs Roanoke

Published on January 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers return to the Hangar Saturday night for a rematch against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a celebration of the 850!

Parking Lots: 4:00 p.m. CT

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

PROMO INFO

- The 50/50 raffle will be benefiting the Pensacola Mardi Gras Foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at iff5050.org or at the game above sections 120 and 105 through the 2nd intermission.

- Tonight's Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle (SOHB) winner will have a chance at winning #83 Zack Jones' 850 jersey.

- Fans can currently bid on game-worn 850 Jerseys online now on DASH. After the game fans can participate in the live auction in sections 103 and 104 immediately after the game.

- Fans can participate in tonight's light shows using the Ice Flyers app! Download the app to sync your phone's flashlight with the arena's exciting new light displays throughout the game. Join thousands of other fans in creating an unforgettable atmosphere as we light up the Hangar together. Make sure to have your app ready before puck drop! Download on the App Store or Google Play. Please double check to make sure you have the latest version installed on your phone.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Away: Friday, January 9 at Quad City | 7:10PM

Away: Saturday, January 10 at Quad City | 7:10PM

Away: Sunday, January 11 at Quad City | 2:10PM







