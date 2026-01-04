Dawgs Beaten by Ice Flyers, 3-1
Published on January 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Looking to rebound from last night's loss, the Ice Flyers hosted 850 Night at the Hangar, facing off against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of 5,693 fans on Saturday evening.
The Ice Flyers got off to a strong start in the first period. Zack Jones opened the scoring, and just two minutes later, Tyrone Bronte doubled the lead to 2-0.
Early in the second period, Mike Moran extended the advantage to 3-0. Samson Mouland then energized the crowd and his teammates, with a scrum with Trey Deloury.
The third period featured plenty of back-and-forth action. Joe Widmar broke through for Roanoke late, scoring their only goal with two minutes remaining. The Ice Flyers held strong to secure a 3-1 victory.
The team now heads on the road to Quad City next weekend before returning home for their only three-game homestand of the season, January 16-18, against Evansville on Friday and Saturday, and Macon on Sunday.
Fans can bid on autographed goal pucks from this weekend on DASH.
Scoring Summary
First Period
RNK 0, PEN 1
13:31 Zack Jones (3) - Burnie, Price
RNK 0, PEN 2
15:36 Tyrone Bronte (5) - Bull, C. Jones
Shots on goal: RNK 4, PEN 10
Second Period
RNK 0, PEN 3
07:22 Mike Moran (6) - Bull, Mouland
Shots on goal: RNK 8, PEN 7
Third Period
RNK 1, PEN 3
18:10 Joe Widmar - Fechko, Reifler
Shots on goal: RNK 6, PEN 18
Total shots on goal: RNK 18, PEN 35
