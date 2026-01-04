Ice Bears Stymied on the Road in Loss to Peoria

Published on January 3, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears battled on the road, but fell 4-0 as the Peoria Rivermen pulled over the final 40 minutes at the Peoria Civic Center Saturday night.

Khaden Henry had two goals and two assists for Peoria. Brayden Barker scored twice and Jack Bostedt made 34 saves for his third shutout of the year.

Peoria cashed in on a power play when Barker pushed in a loose puck in the crease at 8:57 of the first.

Knoxville's forecheck helped generate 15 shots on goal in the opening 20 minutes, but couldn't find the net by the intermission. Peoria's Jack Bostedt fought off a breakaway chance by Jared Westcott, denied Jason Brancheau on a redirect and turned aside Andrew Kurapov and Tyler Williams on a Knoxville power play.

Henry gave the Rivermen a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period when he received a pass through the left circle from Alex Davis and snuck the puck underneath Mundinger's blocker. Mundinger finished with 28 saves.

Barker scored his second of the night on a breakaway chance that he buried top shelf at 8:17.

Henry made it 4-0 with his second of the game with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Mundinger's blocker on the power play at 11:26 of the third.

The two teams will conclude the three-game weekend Sunday afternoon in Peoria.







