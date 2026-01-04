Mayhem Sweep Marksmen in Magical Weekend Finale

(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem conjured some late game magic once again as they swept the Marksmen in a shootout, 3-2.

Macon got off to a hot start this time around, as Michael Herrera opened the scoring just 5:48 into the first period, with a one-timer that wizzed past Mason Beaupit with a great setup courtesy of Drew Welsch. The Mayhem carried play in the first period, with some stellar saves from Josh Boyko as well on their way to a 1-0 lead after the first twenty minutes.

The second period was a bit more back and forth, as low-event hockey took over and the Marksmen started to lull the Mayhem to sleep. Boyko piled up saves until Graeme McCrory was able to sneak a leaker past him late in the period, and tie the game with 3:45 to go in the second period.

The third started out on a sour note, as the Marksmen capitalized on a defensive-zone turnover, and Shane Murphy scored to take the lead for the Marksmen just 55 seconds into the period. The Mayhem had a power play opportunity shortly after, but failed to tie the game. In the late stages of the period, Fayetteville's Cole Crowder was called for a four-minute double-minor for high-sticking, sending the Mayhem to an elongated power play with just 5:05 to go in regulation. On the power play, Connor May won a board battle, subsequently swung the puck up the wall to Parker Allison, who found Conor Witherspoon for a game-tying one-timer. The Mayhem could not take the lead in the second half of the double-minor, and the game headed to overtime.

Josh Boyko turned it on in overtime, with the teams trading chances. Michael Krupinski had two of the best scoring chances for the Mayhem in overtime, but Murphy had a breakaway as time was winding down in the extra period. Josh Boyko closed the door as time expired to send the Mayhem to their sixth shootout of the season.

Neither team could break through in the shootout, until Michael Herrera beat Mason Beaupit five-hole to take the 1-0 lead in the fourth round. Josh Boyko stopped Sam Dabrowski, making 30 saves and all five in the shootout in his fourth win of the season.

The Mayhem are on a three-game road trip next weekend, and return home on Friday, January 16 for Back to the Future Night against the Birmingham Bulls. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

