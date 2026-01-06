Khaden Henry Named Warrior Hockey - SPHL Player of the Week

Published on January 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce, in conjunction with the SPHL, that forward K haden Henry has been named this week's Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week. This is Henry's first Player of the Week honor this year and second for the Rivermen in the 2025-26 campaign.

Henry, a native of Markham, O ntario in Canada, netted six goals and one assist for seven points in Peoria's last three-game weekend series against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Jan u ar y 2, 3, and 4. Henry scored two goals in all three games and was instrumental in Peor ia's sweep of Knoxville. In just 1 1 game s with the Rivermen this year, Henry has accumulated 16 points (12 goals, 4 assists) and is averaging 1.45 poin ts per game, the most in the SPHL. Henry also leads all SPHL rookies in goals (12) and ranks 6 th in points (16).

This is Henry 's first Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week honor since coming to the S PHL from the FPHL earlier this year. He joins teammate Michael McChesney, who was named Player of the Week back in November of 2025. Henry and the Rivermen will be hitting the road this weekend to take on the Birmingham Bulls in Alabama on Friday and Saturday, January 9 and 10 at 7:00 pm both ni ghts. It will be Peoria's first full weekend on the road since early December.







SPHL Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.