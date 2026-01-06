Peoria's Khaden Henry Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Khaden Henry of the Peoria Rivermen has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for December 29-January 4.

Henry scored six goals, including one game-winner, and added an assist in four games to help Peoria move into first place.

After being held scoreless in Peoria's 3-2 overtime loss to Quad City on New Year's Eve, Henry broke out in a big way in leading the Rivermen to a sweep of Knoxville. Henry scored two goals in a 5-4 shootout win on Friday, twice again in a 4-0 blanking of the Ice Bears on Saturday, and closed out the weekend with a pair of goals in Peoria's 3-1 win on Sunday.

Signed by Peoria on December 10, the Markham, ON native leads all rookies with 12 goals in just 11 games, is tied for first with a +9 rating, and is already sixth (tied) in rookie scoring. Henry's 12 goals are also tied for fourth-most among all players.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Macgregor Sinclair, Birmingham (3 gp, 2g, 3a), Shane Murphy, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 1a), Brian Wilson, Huntsville (3-0-0, 0.67 gaa, 0.980 save%), Michael Herrera, Macon (3 gp, 2g, 1a, gwg), Cooper Jones, Pensacola (3 gp, 1g, 2a), Zane Steeves, Quad City (3-0-0, 1.33 gaa, 0.958 save%), and Joe Widmar, Roanoke (3 gp, 3g, 2a)







