Dawgs Add Thompson, Return Anderson in Pseudo-Swap with FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears

Published on January 6, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the team has called up forward Austin Thompson from the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. Additionally, Roanoke released forward/defenseman Jesse Anderson on Monday, as the 28-year-old returned to Binghamton. Thompson will wear number 96 for Roanoke.

Thompson is in his fourth year of professional hockey, suiting up in 182 FPHL games for the Black Bears since 2022. The 29-year-old is fresh off the best campaign of his career, notching 39 goals, 38 assists, 121 penalty minutes, and a plus-30 rating during the 2024-2025 season. This season, Thompson had already put up 14 goals, 14 assists, eight penalty minutes, and a plus-14 rating in just 23 games played. The six-foot-one forward has racked up a total of 109 goals, 108 assists, 254 penalty minutes, and a plus-58 rating during his regular season career for Binghamton. Thompson was a member of each of Binghamton's back-to-back Commissioner's Cup championship teams, tacking on an additional six goals, 10 assists, 28 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating in 19 career postseason games. Before his pro career began, the Leamington, Ontario native played five years of collegiate hockey. After recording one assist and six penalty minutes in his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Superior (NCAA-DIII), Thompson transferred to Davenport University (ACHA), where he recorded 139 points in 91 career appearances. Thompson played five years of junior hockey in the GOJHL and GLJCHL before attending college.

Anderson is in his fifth year of professional hockey, and previously played in 28 games for Roanoke during the 2021-22 season, three games for the Dawgs in the 2023-24 campaign, and both road games at Pensacola last weekend. In his Dawgs career, Anderson tallied four goals, four assists, and 18 penalty minutes while splitting time between forward and defenseman. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native has played most of the past three seasons for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, recording 37 goals, 101 assists, 220 penalty minutes, and a plus-74 rating in 158 games played mostly as a defenseman. The 28-year-old also has nine points and a plus-20 rating in 20 playoff games for Binghamton, and was a part of both of Binghamton's back-to-back Commissioner's Cup championship teams. Anderson also spent time with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in the second half of the 2022-23 season, putting up six goals and six assists in 27 games for Macon. The five-foot-eleven forward/defenseman previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Morrisville (NCAA-DIII), recording four goals and 14 assists in 64 college games. Anderson was a college teammate with several current and former Dawgs such as Chris Mott, Nick DeVito, CJ Stubbs, Chris Vella, Cam Clark, and Curtis Abbott.

