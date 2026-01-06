Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the United Football League filled its final three head coaching vacancies, the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer named Henrik Rydström its new Head Coach, and Dan Bremner of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs became just the eighth coach in SPHL history to record 200 wins.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, NBA G League, Unrivaled Basketball League, National Lacrosse League, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Major League Table Tennis

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) announced its players selection and team allocation process for the upcoming 2026 spring football season, which will feature the UFL Draft being held at the UFL HQ in Arlington, Texas, on January 13-14, 2026. "As we work toward fulfilling our bold vision for the United Football League that includes new markets, new teams, and new stadiums, presenting a dynamic product on the field remains the cornerstone of this league," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "In order to stock our teams with talent - especially our three new teams - and to ensure competitive balance throughout the league, we have laid out an innovative selection process that will lead to an exciting brand of football this spring."

The United Football League announced that former University of Houston and Texas A&M University Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin has been named head football coach of the Houston Gamblers. He most recently served as the associate head coach and co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Maryland for two seasons (2023-24). "Kevin Sumlin brings an excellent record of success at the head coaching level, especially in the state of Texas, where he has made his mark as a winner," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "It is only appropriate that someone with deep roots in Texas football history takes over Houston as it embarks on a new era as the Gamblers." "Texas is my football home, so I look forward to returning to the state as Houston's new head coach," said Sumlin. "I will build a winning team and deliver an exciting brand of football, which the Gamblers name instantly evokes."

The United Football League announced that former NCAA head football coach Rick Neuheisel has been named head coach of the Dallas Renegades. Neuheisel replaces Bob Stoops who retired earlier this month as head coach after leading the team for the past three seasons. "The United Football League is fortunate to have a legendary football coach like Rick Neuheisel join its ranks," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "Rick is exceptional at what he does and he raises the bar everywhere he goes. We are excited to see the kind of game that he will bring to our league. It will not only mold our players but take them to the next level." "I am elated to join the UFL as the head coach of the Dallas Renegades," said Neuheisel. "I have been a big believer in spring football since its inception with the USFL back in the 80's when I played quarterback for the San Antonio Gunslingers. It was a thrill then and it is a thrill now. While it is not easy to follow in the footsteps of Bob Stoops, it is really exciting to join the incredible sports scene in Dallas, Texas. I can't wait to get to work."

The United Football League announced that University of Louisville legend and Super Bowl champion Chris Redman has been named head coach of the Louisville Kings. "Chris Redman is the perfect choice to be the head coach of the Louisville Kings," said UFL Co-owner Mike Repole. "A native son of Louisville, Chris represents the heart and soul of the city. He will pair that passion with elite leadership at every level to build a championship culture for the Kings." "I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to represent the new Louisville Kings," said Redman. "Louisville is home. I've been fortunate to have so many people support me throughout my career and I know they'll be behind me and the Kings as we work to bring a championship to this city. I am ready to get started building a team and coaching staff with championship-level experience. We're going to make Louisville proud."

Canadian Football League

Indoor Football League

The Orlando Pirates have re-signed running back Pooka Williams Jr. for the 2026 season. In just his first season in the Indoor Football League, Williams Jr. won the 2025 rushing title and was an All-IFL Second Team selection. In 13 games, the former star running back at the University of Kansas led the league with 201 carries, a Pirates single-season record, for an IFL best 795 yards. Williams Jr. was a workhorse as he averaged just over 16 carries and four receptions per game. Against the Jacksonville Sharks on May 20, he recorded a team record with 26 carries. A threat to break a big play at any moment, his longest run from scrimmage was 41 yards against the Green Bay Blizzard on July 18, and he also returned a kickoff 45 yards in the season finale against the Bay Area Panthers. Williams Jr. rushed for three touchdowns in his first game against Jacksonville and had two 100-yard rushing games. Williams Jr. ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns against Tucson and had a season high 140 yards and two scores against Jacksonville on May 29. The New Orleans native averaged four yards per carry with 11 touchdowns and was second in the league with 61.2 rushing yards per game.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

The Columbus Crew announced that Henrik Rydström [HEN-rick RID-strum] has been named the ninth full-time head coach in Club history. Rydström - who most recently led the renowned Malmö FF of Allsvenskan, Sweden's top football division - comes to the Black & Gold with 10 years of coaching experience, including seven as head coach of Swedish sides, after playing professionally for 24 years. During his first year at the helm of Malmö FF in 2023, Rydström directed the team to the Allsvenskan championship with a 20-6-4 record. In 2024, he guided the squad to back-to-back league titles and a Swedish Cup victory, completing the club's first such double since 1989. "Henrik has proven his leadership ability throughout an established coaching and playing career, and we collectively share a vision for how we can continue to advance and evolve the Club's dynamic style of play," said General Manager Issa Tall. "During the head coaching search, we prioritized candidates' personalities and care for their club as a whole, in addition to their coaching accolades. Henrik fully embodies these traits as the Crew's head coach, and we're eager to begin the 2026 season together with our long-standing goal of consistently contending for championships in Columbus."

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC has acquired veteran midfielder Savannah McCaskill from San Diego Wave FC in exchange for $175,000 in intraleague transfer funds. The transfer marks a full-circle moment for the 29-year-old McCaskill, who returns to the reigning continental and NWSL champions after beginning her professional career with the club in 2018. She was selected by then-Sky Blue FC with the second overall pick in the 2018 NWSL Dispersal Draft and has led a successful career over the past seven years, earning NWSL Second XI honors in 2023 with Angel City and winning the 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup with San Diego. "I am excited to be joining Gotham FC," said McCaskill. "I've been impressed by what the club has been able to do both on and off the field in recent years. Making this move at this stage of my career is about wanting to continue to unlock new levels to my game and help contribute to the competitive and goal-oriented environment that Yael Averbuch West, Juan Carlos Amorós and the players at Gotham have created. I look forward to getting to work and seeing what we can accomplish this year!"

Boston Legacy Football Club announced the signing of Canadian international Bianca St-Georges to a three-year contract. St-Georges will join the club as a free agent in January when the rest of the roster reports for preseason. 28-year-old Georges, who hails from Quebec, has earned a reputation as a hard-nosed NWSL veteran who most recently played the 2025 season for the Utah Royals, where she scored three goals in 22 appearances. Prior to that she played the 2024 season for the North Carolina Courage, making 22 appearances and bagged three goals with one assist. She also made 44 appearances for the Chicago Stars after being drafted by them in the 2019 NWSL College Draft, helping them making a run to the 2020 Challenge Cup final in her rookie season, and then to the 2021 league final.

United Soccer League Championship

El Paso Locomotive FC announced that Junior Gonzalez has been appointed as the club's new Head Coach for the 2026 season. With the appointment, Gonzalez becomes the fifth Head Coach in Locomotive history. "We're very excited to welcome Junior and his family to El Paso," MountainStar Sports Group President Alan Ledford said. "He brings the experience, competitiveness and leadership we believe are required to succeed in USL Championship. He has a strong track record of success and a clear vision for building a winning culture. We're confident he will establish a genuine connection to the El Paso community." Bilingual in English and Spanish, Gonzalez, 48, arrives in El Paso with an impressive 25-year coaching career domestically that includes stints in Major League Soccer, USL Championship and MLS Next Pro. His most recent coaching experience came as the head coach for Los Angeles FC II since 2024. In his time with LA Galaxy II and LAFC II, Gonzalez had 19 total players promoted to first team contracts in MLS.

Major Arena Soccer League

HOCKEY

SPHL

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (15-9-3) grinded their way to a massive road victory they prevailed with a 4-2 road win over the first-place Pensacola Ice Flyers (16-6-3) at the Pensacola Bay Center. Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner became just the eighth coach in SPHL history to record 200 wins. Noah Finstrom and Travis Broughman each had one goal and one assist, Chris Mott and Matt O'Dea added goals, Joe Widmar had two assists, while rookie Gabe Rosek stopped 33-of-35 shots in his SPHL debut for the Dawgs in notching his first career win in the league.

The SPHL, following a vote by its Board of Governors, announced that the 2026-2027 regular season schedule will increase to 60 games, with each team playing 30 home games and 30 road games. "With the growth of the SPHL and the addition of Mobile, AL for the 2027-2028 season, we are excited to give fans additional opportunities to experience an SPHL game and enhance the continuing development of the league," said Commissioner Doug Price.

ECHL

The ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association announced that both sides have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement, marking the end of the player strike.

American Hockey League

On January 4, 2026, Hershey Bears defenseman Louie Belpedio scored the 2026 GIANT Teddy Bear Toss goal at 2:55 of the first period to give the Bears a 1-0 lead and ignite the downpour of 81,796 teddy bears. The stuffed animals collected were distributed to over 60 local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program, where they will go to children in need.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Western Hockey League

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The Salt Lake City Stars announced that Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been named the G League Player of the Month for December by the NBA G League. The honor marks the first Player of the Month award of Harkless' G League career. Harkless (6-3, 196, UNLV) delivered one of the most productive months of his professional career in December. Appearing in 10 games (10 starts), the Jazz two-way guard averaged 28.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 steals in 29.3 minutes per game. He scored 20-or-more points in nine of those contests and topped the 30-point mark four times.

Unrivaled Basketball

Napheesa Collier on Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell joining 'Unrivaled' season 2. Collier speaks out on ¬ÅGMA" about her recovery from an injury and the new season of the three-on-three women's basketball league.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Tanner Cook powered the Calgary Roughnecks offense by putting up 3 goals and 6 assists.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

As LOVB prepares to serve up a new season, USA Insider has all the details surrounding League One Volleyball. The 2026 season of LOVB starts Jan. 7, with 2025 champions LOVB Austin hosting LOVB Nebraska for the league's First Serve, airing on USA Network.

Major League Volleyball

The Columbus Fury have added Noel Carpio as an assistant coach for the 2026 season, head coach Ángel Pérez announced Tuesday. The veteran assistant coach most recently served on the San Diego Mojo staff last season as an assistant coach. "We are thrilled to have Noel join our staff," Pérez said. "He brings a wealth of experience, both at the college and professional level, having worked previously in Major League Volleyball. Noel has received high praise from his peers and every athlete I spoke to had great things to say about him. He brings good energy to the gym and knowledge of the game. He is a super positive guy, that I know will build great relationships with our athletes." Carpio joined the Mojo after two seasons with the Georgetown Hoyas, where he helped guide a young roster through Big East play. He worked closely with the program's emerging talent, including freshman setter Emily Wen, who surpassed 1,100 assists in 2023. In his role with the Hoyas, he also contributed to player development and scouting.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

Ben Jagt added to his legendary career with another All-UFA season in 2025 for the New York Empire. Jagt has been selected to a league-record seven straight All-UFA squads.

Major League Table Tennis

