Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas Launch Inaugural Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas today announced the launch of Torneo de Tejas, a new preseason tournament beginning in February 2026 that will bring together four Major League Soccer clubs for a structured, high-level competition hosted across Houston and Dallas.

The inaugural Torneo de Tejas will feature Houston Dynamo FC, FC Dallas, Atlanta United FC and Red Bull New York, with six total matches played over the course of the tournament. Designed by and for MLS clubs, Torneo de Tejas provides participants with an ideal lead-in to the start of the MLS Regular Season on February 21 and provides fans with a preview of their teams ahead of MLS is Back weekend.

Unlike traditional preseason exhibitions, Torneo de Tejas is built as a scalable tournament model-offering consistent match quality, shared operational standards and top-tier facilities in two major MLS markets. The long-term vision is for Torneo de Tejas to become a recurring preseason destination, with opportunities for additional clubs to participate in future editions.

"We are excited to host a preseason tournament featuring three fellow MLS clubs in the first edition of what we hope will become an annual event, giving all four teams a high-quality, competitive environment as they prepare for the season ahead," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "Houston is a premier destination for impactful preseason matches, with top-level facilities, training condition and infrastructure that allow clubs to prepare at the highest level. Torneo de Tejas brings MLS teams together in an environment designed to elevate preseason competition."

Matches will be played at club-controlled venues and training facilities in Houston and Dallas, ensuring consistency across scheduling, travel and matchday operations.

With its inaugural field set for 2026, Torneo de Tejas marks a new chapter in preseason collaboration between MLS clubs-anchored in Texas and designed with the future growth of the league in mind.

In addition, Houston Dynamo FC today announced the entirety of their 2026 preseason schedule, which includes a trip to Florida. See below for dates, times and locations:

Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC vs FC Cincinnati (@ Al Lang Stadium in Tampa, FL)

Jan. 31 at 10:30 a.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC vs New England Revolution (@ Al Lang Stadium in Tampa, FL)

Feb. 4 at 11:00 a.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC vs San Antonio FC (@ Houston Sports Park)

Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC vs Atlanta United FC* (@ Shell Energy Stadium)

Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC @ FC Dallas* (@ Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX)

Feb. 14 at 12:00 p.m. CT - Houston Dynamo FC vs New York Red Bulls* (@ Shell Energy Stadium)

*Indicates match is part of 2026 Torneo de Tejas

In November, the Dynamo announced the team's full 34-game regular season schedule for 2026. Tickets for all home matches at Shell Energy Stadium are available.







