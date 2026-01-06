FC Cincinnati Acquire Félix Samson on Loan from CF Montréal
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati have acquired defender Félix Samson on loan from CF Montréal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an option to make the move a permanent transfer, the clubs announced today. In exchange, FC Cincinnati trade the MLS SuperDraft priority for Ben Augee to Montréal.
Samson, 18, joins FC Cincinnati as a Homegrown Player, and in a corresponding move, he will join FC Cincinnati 2 on a season-long loan.
"We'd like to welcome Félix to the club," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He's a talented defender with a versatile skillset, and we look forward to his growth and development with our group."
Samson, a native of Greenwich, Connecticut, joined the CF Montréal Academy in August 2023. After two seasons in the Montréal Academy, he signed a first-team Homegrown contract on November 24, 2025.
The 6-foot-2-inch defender represented Montréal at the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game. The son of Quebec-born parents represented the Canadian U18 Men's National Team for two friendlies in September 2025.
Samson was part of MLS NEXT's New York Soccer Club prior to joining the Montréal Academy. As part of the move, Montréal acquired Samson's Homegrown rights from New York City FC.
TRANSACTION: On January 6, 2026, FC Cincinnati acquire midfielder Félix Samson on loan through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an option to make the move a permanent transfer. In exchange, FC Cincinnati trade the MLS SuperDraft priority for midfielder Ben Augee to Montréal. In a corresponding move, FC Cincinnati loan Samson to FC Cincinnati 2 on a season-long loan.
FÉLIX SAMSON
Position: Defender
Height: 6'2''
Hometown: Greenwich, Connecticut
Birthday: October 26, 2007 (18)
