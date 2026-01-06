James Pantemis, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Training Camp

Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis and defender Kamal Miller have been called up by the Canadian Men's National Team for a training camp from January 8-18, Canada Soccer announced today.

Pantemis and Miller will join the Canada squad in Irvine, Calif., for their 10-day camp supporting the national team's ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. To close out the camp, Canada will face Guatemala in an international match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on January 17 at 7 p.m. (Pacific).

Pantemis, 28, has yet to make his senior debut for Canada. The Québec native earned his first call up to the Canadian Men's National Team in September of 2017, and most notably earned a roster spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since signing with the Timbers in January of 2024, Pantemis has appeared in 41 matches for Portland across all competitions, registering 11 clean sheets.

Miller, 28, has earned 50 caps (41starts) with Canada, tallying four assists since his international debut in 2019. Most recently, Miller appeared for his country in a scoreless friendly against Ecuador on Nov. 13, 2025. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, the Toronto native has tallied two goals and one assist in 58 appearances (54 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold. In 2025, Miller scored his first goal for the club on Sept. 24, and his first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs goal on Oct. 22.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Guatemala

(International Match) Jan. 17, 2026

7 p.m. (Pacific) James Pantemis, Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif.







