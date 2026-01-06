James Pantemis, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Training Camp
Published on January 6, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis and defender Kamal Miller have been called up by the Canadian Men's National Team for a training camp from January 8-18, Canada Soccer announced today.
Pantemis and Miller will join the Canada squad in Irvine, Calif., for their 10-day camp supporting the national team's ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. To close out the camp, Canada will face Guatemala in an international match at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on January 17 at 7 p.m. (Pacific).
Pantemis, 28, has yet to make his senior debut for Canada. The Québec native earned his first call up to the Canadian Men's National Team in September of 2017, and most notably earned a roster spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Since signing with the Timbers in January of 2024, Pantemis has appeared in 41 matches for Portland across all competitions, registering 11 clean sheets.
Miller, 28, has earned 50 caps (41starts) with Canada, tallying four assists since his international debut in 2019. Most recently, Miller appeared for his country in a scoreless friendly against Ecuador on Nov. 13, 2025. Since joining the Timbers in 2024, the Toronto native has tallied two goals and one assist in 58 appearances (54 starts) across all competitions for the Green and Gold. In 2025, Miller scored his first goal for the club on Sept. 24, and his first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs goal on Oct. 22.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Canada vs. Guatemala
(International Match) Jan. 17, 2026
7 p.m. (Pacific) James Pantemis, Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Stadium - Los Angeles, Calif.
Major League Soccer Stories from January 6, 2026
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for January International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe Called-Up to Canadian Men's National Team for January Preparatory Camp - Columbus Crew SC
- Atlanta United Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - Atlanta United FC
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canada Men's National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC and FC Dallas Launch Inaugural Torneo de Tejas Preseason Tournament - Houston Dynamo FC
- James Pantemis, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Training Camp - Portland Timbers
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 Theme Nights & Single-Match Ticket Sales - Nashville SC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- James Pantemis, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Training Camp
- Timbers Sign Defender Eric Miller to New Contract
- Timbers Sign Free Agent Defender Brandon Bye
- Timbers Select Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2026
- Timbers Shedule Set for 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational