Kevin Kelsy Called up to Venezuela Men's National Team for June Fifa International Window

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been called into the Venezuelan Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches in the June FIFA international period, the Venezuelan Football Federation announced today.

Venezuela will play a friendly match against Turkey on June 4, at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Then, Kelsy and La Vinotinto will play Iraq on June 9, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Kelsy has made four appearances for the Venezuelan senior national team, making his senior debut off the bench against Colombia in World Cup Qualifiers on September 10, 2025. The 21-year-old recorded his first international start on November 18, 2025, playing 62 minutes against Canada. In 13 appearances (eight starts) for Portland this season, Kelsy has registered five goals and three assists - a career-best start to an MLS season. Notably, the six-foot-four forward leads all active Timbers in goal contributions this year, having played just 655 minutes of action. During his time in the Rose City (2025-present), Kelsy has recorded career-highs in goals (14) and assists (5) for a single club across all competitions in 54 appearances (25 starts).

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Venezuela vs. Turkey (International Friendly) June 4 4 p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy (Venezuela) Chase Stadium - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Venezuela vs. Iraq (International Friendly) June 9 6 p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy (Venezuela) SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.