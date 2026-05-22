Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Begin MLS NEXT Cup Run this Weekend

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution Academy's Under-18s and Under-15s are set to compete in the MLS NEXT Cup presented by Allstate in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend. The annual single-elimination knockout tournament will be held from May 23-31 at Regional Athletics Soccer Complex, while all championship matches will be played at Zions Bank Stadium.

New England, who previously etched its name into MLS NEXT history after winning back-to-back championship titles in 2022 and 2023, is one of 32 teams within the Homegrown Division that qualified for the championship tournament based on position in league play, the Pro Player Pathway, or via MLS NEXT Flex.

The U-18s secured their berth in the playoffs with a dominant 4-1 win at Toronto FC on Saturday. Cristiano Carlos (2008 - Chicopee, Mass.) paced the attack with a hat trick, while Edwin Flores (2007 - Wilmington, Del.) added two assists to fuel the scoring effort. The U-18s finished the MLS NEXT season with an 11-10-4 record. Forward Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) led the team with 17 goals, followed closely by Carlos with 16 tallies. In goal, Ryker Fauth (2009 - Milford, Mass.) posted seven shutouts throughout the season. The Revolution's U-18s begin their MLS NEXT Cup run against St. Louis City SC U-19s on Sunday, May 24.

New England's 2011 age group is competing in its second consecutive MLS NEXT Cup after finishing atop the league's U-16 Homegrown Northeast Division, playing up an age group. The U-15s wrapped up the MLS NEXT season with a 14-9-2 record and closed the year with wins in three of their final four matches. Forwards Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) and Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) were standout attacking threats this season, contributing 21 and 20 goals, respectively. The U-15s face Barca Residency Academy on Saturday, May 23, to open their tournament campaign.

The U-16s closed out the 2025-26 MLS NEXT season with a 12-9-3 mark. Forward Lucas Pereira (2010 - East Merrimack, N.H.) found the back of the net on 11 occasions, while Matthew Jean Baptiste (2010 - Montvale, N.J.) closed the season with 10 tallies. Forward Isaac Twumasi (2010 - Lawrenceville, Ga.) emerged as the team's top distributor, handing out 11 assists and leading the squad with 19 goal contributions.

The U-14s ended their season on a seven-game winning streak, finishing with a 13-6-2 MLS NEXT regular-season record. Midfielder Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.) enjoyed a successful campaign, with 11 goals and six assists. The team combined for nine shutouts, with goalkeepers Xavier Farone (2012 - Plainville, Conn.) and James Warren (2012 - Wellesley, Mass.) posting seven and six, respectively.

As the Revolution's youngest academy squad, the U-13s finished their regular season with a 12-7-1 record. Forward Michael Miller (2013 - Westford, Mass.) led all academy goal scorers this year, with 22 goals, while adding three assists. In goal, Kyle Surkont (2013 - Warren, R.I.) and Petr Tsarev (2013 - Boston, Mass.) split time between the posts to collect six shutouts on the year.

The full schedule for MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs will be available HERE. The final 2025-26 league standings are available HERE. CLICK HERE to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. Toronto FC U-19s

Saturday, May 16, 2026 - BMO Training Ground

New England Revolution 4, Toronto FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Edwin Flores) 32'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Penalty Kick) 34'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Ivan Villalobos Lopez) 79'

TOR - 83'

NE - Cristiano Carlos (Edwin Flores) 86'

Revolution U-18s: Reinner Fidelis; Josh Macedo, Harley Kerr, Sheridan McNish, Aarin Prajapati; Levi Katsell (Logan Azar 80'), Daniel Dixon (Paolo Tornberg Ayala 60'), Edwin Flores (Drake Roberts 86'); Ivan Villalobos Lopez (Zayden Bediako 80'), Grant Emerhi (Joshua Poulson 86'), Cristiano Carlos (Isaac Twumasi 86')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth







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