SDFC Hosts Western Conference-Leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 23, to host Vancouver Whitecaps FC in a rematch of the 2025 Western Conference Final. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and a local English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Saturday's contest marks the final match before the MLS summer break for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19, 2026. The match will also feature SDFC's "The World's Game" night presented by DIRECTV, with the first 10,000 fans ages 14 and under receiving a limited-edition SDFC Nations Mini Ball giveaway. Tickets for Saturday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Building Momentum Before the Break

SDFC (4-5-5, 17 points) enters Saturday's matchup riding a four-match unbeaten streak in MLS Regular Season play after earning a dramatic 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati last weekend at Snapdragon Stadium.

Marcus Ingvartsen scored twice, including a go-ahead goal deep into second-half stoppage time, while Amahl Pellegrino added a spectacular strike from outside the box in front of 24,984 fans. Although FC Cincinnati equalized on the final play of the match, San Diego continued its recent run of strong attacking form.

The Club is now 1-0-3 over its last four MLS matches, outscoring opponents 11-6 during that stretch while climbing back into contention in the Western Conference standings. SDFC has also continued to establish itself as one of the league's more dangerous attacking sides at home, scoring 22 goals at Snapdragon Stadium this season.

Ingvartsen Continues Stellar Run

Forward Marcus Ingvartsen remains among the hottest attacking players in MLS entering Saturday's match. The Danish forward scored his team-leading 10th and 11th MLS goals against Cincinnati and now has 15 goals across all competitions in 2026. Ingvartsen has recorded seven goals in his last seven MLS matches and enters the weekend second in MLS in goal contributions with 15 (11 goals, four assists), trailing only Lionel Messi.

Ingvartsen has also registered five goal contributions across his last two matches after recording three against Austin FC on May 13 before adding a brace last Saturday.

Winger Amahl Pellegrino delivered an important goal against Cincinnati in his return to the scoresheet, while Anders Dreyer remains a key creative force for San Diego's attack. Dreyer and Onni Valakari continue to be ever-present figures for the Club, appearing in all 53 MLS regular season and postseason matches in Club history.

Defender Kieran Sargeant also delivered an encouraging performance last weekend, registering his first career MLS assist while making his fifth start of the season.

Possession Play Driving Results

SDFC once again showcased its possession-oriented style against Cincinnati, completing 715 passes while controlling 59 percent of possession.

The Club has consistently dictated matches during its recent unbeaten run and will look to continue that trend Saturday against one of the top teams in MLS.

Opposition Watch

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-2-2, 29 points) arrives in San Diego sitting atop the Western Conference standings despite suffering just its second loss of the season last weekend in a 1-0 road defeat against the Houston Dynamo.

The Whitecaps have emerged as one of MLS' most consistent sides throughout the first half of the season, combining defensive discipline with one of the league's most efficient attacks.

Saturday's matchup presents a major opportunity for SDFC against the current conference leaders as both clubs head into the league's summer break.

Western Conference Final Rematch

Saturday marks the first meeting of the 2026 season between SDFC and Vancouver and renews a rivalry that quickly intensified during the Club's inaugural campaign.

The all-time MLS regular season series between the clubs is tied 1-1-1.

SDFC earned its first victory in the series with a thrilling 5-3 road win at BC Place on June 25, 2025, before the sides played to a 1-1 draw at Snapdragon Stadium later that season. The clubs most recently met in the 2025 Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium, where Vancouver earned a 3-1 victory to advance to the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Final.

Saturday's match provides San Diego an opportunity to close out the first half of the season with momentum while facing one of the league's top teams in front of the home crowd.

Strong at Snapdragon Stadium

SDFC enters the weekend with a 3-2-3 home record during the 2026 MLS Regular Season and has earned points in four consecutive league matches overall.

The Club will look to continue its recent attacking resurgence while building momentum entering the summer pause in the MLS calendar.

Celebrate the World's Game Presented by DIRECTV

Saturday's match will also feature SDFC's "The World's Game" night presented by DIRECTV as the Club closes out the month of May and heads into the MLS summer break.

The matchup renews one of SDFC's emerging Western Conference rivalries after the clubs met three times during the 2025 season, including in the Western Conference Final.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 10,000 fans ages 14 and under will receive a limited-edition SDFC Nations Mini Ball giveaway.

Derek Boateng Named World's Game Keeper of the Flow

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng will serve as SDFC's "World's Game Keeper of the Flow" presented by DIRECTV on Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Boateng, who represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups and played professionally across eight countries during an 18-year career, now works with Right to Dream helping develop the next generation of talent on and off the pitch. Ahead of kickoff against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Boateng will take part in a special pre-match moment celebrating the global game and his football journey from Ghana to San Diego.

MLS Send-Off Weekend

MLS will celebrate "Send-Off Weekend" during matches on May 23-24 ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Players across the league will wear special-edition kits featuring personalized country patches representing their nationalities and custom flag-inspired name and number designs celebrating all 48 nations participating in the tournament.

Following the weekend, all match-worn jerseys will be auctioned through MLS partner MatchWornShirt, giving fans the opportunity to own a unique piece of MLS and World Cup history.

Dos Santos Named to Cape Verde FIFA World Cup Squad

SDFC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos has been named to Cape Verde's official 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Dos Santos recently joined Cape Verde after making a FIFA-authorized national team switch and earned his first senior national team call-up during the March international window. The 25-year-old was selected as one of three goalkeepers for the tournament squad.

The goalkeeper played a key role during SDFC's historic 2025 inaugural season, recording 10 clean sheets in 30 starts while helping the Club set franchise records for wins and points.

Cape Verde will make its FIFA World Cup debut this summer and opens Group H play against Spain on June 15 in Atlanta before facing Uruguay and Saudi Arabia later in the group stage.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Saturday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

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