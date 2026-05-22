Real Salt Lake Ends First Half of 2026 Season Saturday at Minnesota United FC

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake (8-4-1, 25 points, 3rd West / 5th Shield MLS) hits the road this weekend to close out the first third of its 2026 MLS schedule, traveling to face Minnesota United FC (6-5-3, 21 points, 8th West / 12th Shield MLS) Saturday at Allianz Field in St. Paul (2:30p MT kickoff), available on Apple TV. RSL has won three of its last four matches overall, with the lone setback occurring on the road at Dallas on May 9, when the Claret-and-Cobalt fell to 1-3-1 (W-L-T) away from home this season.

Despite the back-to-back losses in late April against visiting Miami and at LA Galaxy, this year's RSL start marks its best in 22 seasons, with RSL amassing 25 points through its first 13 matches (one point and one win more than the 2024 campaign), buoyed by a dominant 7-1-0 mark at home, where RSL also boast 13 consecutive sellouts dating back to last August, and a 15-4-2 mark on Utah soil since June 1, 2025.

The Claret-and-Cobalt then resume MLS action on Wednesday, July 22 at West power LAFC, finally returning home for Leagues Cup matches on August 4 against Tigres (Liga MX). Ticket details for all America First Field matches can be found at www.RSL.com/tickets.

Saturday's RSL contest on Apple TV features Neil Sika and Kyndra de St. Aubin (ENG) on the call, as well as Raul Guzman (SPN). Long-time RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran now in his 22nd RSL season as RSL's Spanish radio voice on KBMG Latino 106.3 FM.

Last week, RSL won 2-1 against Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado in a rare come-from-behind win, with Utah teenager Zavier Gozo and MLS rookie Sergi Solans each notching their sixth goals of the 2026 campaign, extending the momentum from last Wednesday's 3-0 home victory over Houston. The pair of home victories improved RSL to 15 wins and two draws against just four losses in its last 21 home games, dating back to June 1, 2025.

At home in 2026, RSL now boasts an impressive 7-1-0 (W-L-T) mark thus far at America First Field in Sandy, now outscoring opponents 18-8, with the 0-2 Miami loss in late April the lone home setback thus far. RSL has scored two or more goals in each of the seven home wins and in nine of the last 12 contests, with Miami again serving as the lone home exception.

Native Utahn and RSL Academy homegrown Gozo has been sensational this season, now with six goals and four assists through 13 matches in 2026. Five of the 10 goal contributions have been of the game-winning variety (two GWG, three GWA), the most in Major League Soccer this season. Gozo's five game-winning goal contributions are not just the most in MLS this year by a teenager, but also tied for the second-most in the League's 31-year history, despite just playing 13 games thus far. In 2013, Diego Fagundez tallied eight GWCs in 31 games for the New England Revolution, while Gozo is now the fifth teenager in MLS history to notch five combined game-winning goals/assists, joining Fagundez and Freddy Adu (2005), Jozy Altidore (2007) and Alphonso Davies (2018).

RSL's ability to rebound from losses demonstrates its record of resilience during the Pablo Mastroeni era. Since the former USMNT star and MLS veteran seized the Claret-and-Cobalt head coaching reins in August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games just 19 times in 197 matches during the Mastroeni era, winning 35 and drawing 16 in games following a loss. Earlier this season, RSL bounced back from the 1-0 loss at Vancouver and won 2-1 the next match against Seattle, also rebounding from the recent LA Galaxy loss with a dominant 2-0 win over Portland.

During the first 13 MLS matchdays of 2026, RSL has seen 21 different starters, with Polish international Dominik Marczuk making his first appearance in the XI 10 days ago in the 3-0 win over Houston. This year has seen eight different players make their Club debuts, with MF Stijn Spierings and his March 14 heroics adding his name to a 235-player list that saw yet another RSL Academy product - MF Griffin Dillon - appearing for the final 45 minutes of the 3-2 road win at Atlanta on March 7. Newly-acquired Designated Player Morgan Guilavogui joined Uruguayan World Cup hopeful wingback Juan Manuel Sanabria and veteran DF Lukas Engel in making their RSL debuts in the 2-1 win over Seattle on Feb. 28, with the RSL Academy men MF Luca Moisa and MF Zach Booth joining rookie FW Sergi Solans in donning the Claret-and-Cobalt crest for the first time in the Feb. 21 opening-day loss at Vancouver.

Scoring first again this weekend could be critical for RSL's success, as the 2025 campaign saw the Utah side win just once in come-from-behind fashion (July 26 at San Jose), as it did both Saturday and in the March 14 win over Austin FC. With last Wednesday's Houston win, RSL has now recorded a 53W-10L-19T record when scoring first during the 197-game Mastroeni era, with all but one of 13 RSL victories last season coming when taking the 1-0 lead. Seven of the 10 losses under Mastroeni when taking the 1-0 lead since August, 2021, came during last year's 2025 campaign.

Should RSL qualify for yet another 2026 postseason berth this November, RSL would extend its West-best active playoff streak to six consecutive seasons (Orlando enters 2026 with six straight in the East), the Claret-and-Cobalt advancing to the postseason in seven of the last eight seasons and 15 of the last 18 years, its near-perennial placement missing out only in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 campaigns.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026

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