The Assist: Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati - May 23, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City enters the matchup with a slight edge in the all-time series against FC Cincinnati, holding a 5W-4L-4D record with all meetings occurring in MLS regular-season play. The Lions have also found success on the road in this fixture, posting a 3W-1L-3D record in Cincinnati.

Griffin Dorsey has continued his strong run of form, scoring four goals across all competitions this season and finding the back of the net in three consecutive matches for the Lions. His latest strike came in Orlando City's victory over Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, where he finished a well-worked attacking move and continued his impact in the final third from the back line. In all, the fullback has recorded five goal contributions (4g, 1a) in 15 appearances across all competitions since joining Orlando City this past offseason.

Over their last eight matches across all competitions, the Lions have been in strong attacking form, scoring four goals in two of their last three matches and five times overall during that stretch. The run began with the club's April 22 win over Charlotte FC and extended into Tuesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal victory over Atlanta United, with Orlando City totaling 23 goals across their last eight contests. Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Atlanta United FC 1 (5/19/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: David Brekalo, Tiago (2), Griffin Dorsey; Emmauel Latte Lath

Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

FC Cincinnati's Last Match: San Diego FC 3, FC Cincinnati 3 (5/16/26, Snapdragon Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Kenji Mboma Dem, Tom Barlow (2); Marcus Ingvartsen (2), Amahl Pellegrino

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 5-4-4 (Home: 2-3-1, Away: 3-1-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, CIN 1 (9/28/25, TQL Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City SC at San Jose Earthquakes

Date & Time: Wed, Jul 22, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







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