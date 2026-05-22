The Assist: Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati - May 23, 2026
Published on May 22, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 23, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City enters the matchup with a slight edge in the all-time series against FC Cincinnati, holding a 5W-4L-4D record with all meetings occurring in MLS regular-season play. The Lions have also found success on the road in this fixture, posting a 3W-1L-3D record in Cincinnati.
Griffin Dorsey has continued his strong run of form, scoring four goals across all competitions this season and finding the back of the net in three consecutive matches for the Lions. His latest strike came in Orlando City's victory over Atlanta United FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, where he finished a well-worked attacking move and continued his impact in the final third from the back line. In all, the fullback has recorded five goal contributions (4g, 1a) in 15 appearances across all competitions since joining Orlando City this past offseason.
Over their last eight matches across all competitions, the Lions have been in strong attacking form, scoring four goals in two of their last three matches and five times overall during that stretch. The run began with the club's April 22 win over Charlotte FC and extended into Tuesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal victory over Atlanta United, with Orlando City totaling 23 goals across their last eight contests. Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Atlanta United FC 1 (5/19/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: David Brekalo, Tiago (2), Griffin Dorsey; Emmauel Latte Lath
Competition: 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
FC Cincinnati's Last Match: San Diego FC 3, FC Cincinnati 3 (5/16/26, Snapdragon Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Kenji Mboma Dem, Tom Barlow (2); Marcus Ingvartsen (2), Amahl Pellegrino
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Against the Opposition (All Competitions):
Series Record: 5-4-4 (Home: 2-3-1, Away: 3-1-3)
Last Matchup: ORL 1, CIN 1 (9/28/25, TQL Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City SC at San Jose Earthquakes
Date & Time: Wed, Jul 22, 10:30 p.m. ET
Venue: PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from May 22, 2026
- Kevin Kelsy Called up to Venezuela Men's National Team for June Fifa International Window - Portland Timbers
- LA Galaxy Host Houston Dynamo in First Ever Major Sporting Event Shot Entirely on IPhone 17 Pro - LA Galaxy
- Revolution Academy U-18s and U-15s Begin MLS NEXT Cup Run this Weekend - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati - May 23, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel West to Face the LA Galaxy in Last Match Before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Break - Houston Dynamo FC
- Record Four Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play at MLS NEXT Cup Presented by Allstate - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Loans Defender Isaiah LeFlore to the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies - Nashville SC
- SDFC Hosts Western Conference-Leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Academy U-17 and U-19 Teams to Compete for 2026 MLS NEXT Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah - St. Louis City SC
- SKC Hosts Red Bull New York on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Portland Timbers Host San Jose Earthquakes for Soccer Celebration Send-Off Match at Providence Park Tomorrow, May 23 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Take on Charlotte FC this Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Finish Strong: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Plays Final Game Ahead of World Cup Break this Saturday against D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- Keys to the Match: Before the Break - New York City FC
- Haslam Sports Group to Name Tim Bezbatchenko President of Global Soccer - Columbus Crew SC
- Real Salt Lake Ends First Half of 2026 Season Saturday at Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Announces Marsh as Commercial Insurance Broker and Official Partner - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Joins KC2026 as Official World Cup Host City Supporter - Sporting Kansas City
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati - May 23, 2026
- Orlando City SC Advance to U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
- Orlando City B's Home Match against Chattanooga FC Rescheduled to May 31
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United FC - May 19, 2026
- Orlando City SC Splits the Points in 1-1 Draw with Atlanta United FC