Orlando City B's Home Match against Chattanooga FC Rescheduled to May 31

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B's home match against Chattanooga FC, originally scheduled for Aug. 19, has been moved to Sunday, May 31, with kickoff from Osceola Heritage Park set for 7 p.m. ET.

Any tickets for the originally scheduled August 19 match against Chattanooga FC will be honored for admission on the new match day. Tickets for the match are available here.

After recently completing a two-game road trip, the young Lions return home on Sunday, May 24, to face intrastate rival Inter Miami CF II. Kickoff from Osceola County Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 18, 2026

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