St. Louis CITY SC Hosts Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal on Tuesday Night

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC hosts Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal this Tuesday at Energizer Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT. Every CITY SC U.S. Open Cup match this season will be streamed live on CBS Sports Plus and Paramount+.

How to Watch

Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ (English): Josh Eastern (play-by-play), Ricky Lopez-Espin (analyst)

Radio: KYKY Y98.1 FM (English), KXOK 102.9 FM (Spanish)

Radio Talent (English): Joey Zanaboni (play-by-play), Dale Schilly (analyst) Radio Talent (Spanish): Santiago Beltran (play-by-play), Hector Vega (analyst)

Last Time Out

CITY SC played D.C. United at Audi Field in MLS play last Saturday, drawing 1-1. Chris Durkin scored his second goal of the season and eighth overall in his MLS career. Durkin, who started his professional career with D.C. United returned to his boyhood club for the first time since being traded to St. Louis in 2024. The overall series between CITY SC and D.C. United remains without a win, with the teams holding a 0-0-2 record.

How We Got Here

St. Louis advanced to the club's first U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal after defeating Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at SeatGeek Stadium on April 29. After scoreless action in the first half, Anton Salétros opened the scoring for the Fire in the 64th minute. CITY SC responded quickly with goals from Tomas Totland in the 71st minute and Eduard Löwen in the 78th minute. Totland scored his first career U.S. Open Cup goal while Löwen scored his second. The result was CITY SC's first road win at Chicago Fire across all competitions.

St. Louis CITY SC vs. Houston Dynamo

CITY SC has faced Houston Dynamo eight previous times across all competitions, with St. Louis' all-time record against the Dynamo being 3-3-2. Houston got the upper hand against CITY SC last season, winning by just one goal margins in June and August of last year. St. Louis has scored 11 times against the Dynamo across all competitions. In four matches at Energizer Park against the Dynamo, St. Louis has a 3-1-0 record and has scored 10 goals in those matches.

Scouting Houston Dynamo

Houston started its Open Cup journey at home in the Round of 32 against USL Championship side El Paso Locomotive, winning 4-1. The Dynamo faced Louisville City FC in the next round, narrowly winning 2-1 with goals from Erik Sviatchenko and Ezequiel Ponce. In the latest round of MLS action, Houston earned a 1-0 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC, thanks to a stoppage-time goal scored by Guilherme Santos. Santos leads the squad in goals and assists (seven goals and five assists). The Dynamo sits in 6th place in the Western Conference with 21 points and a 7-6-0 record. Houston has struggled on the road this season, posting a 2-4-0 record.







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