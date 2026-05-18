Brazil Selects Columbia Park Training Facility as Team Base Camp for FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on May 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Red Bull New York News Release







The Brazilian Football Confederation has selected Columbia Park Training Facility as its Team Base Camp training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Located in Morris Township, New Jersey, the Columbia Park Training Facility is the performance center for Major League Soccer's Red Bull New York.

The training facility aims to be the most innovative soccer training facility in North America. The complex sits on an 80-acre land parcel and includes eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches, featuring a mix of heated, irrigated natural grass and turf surfaces. Outdoor areas are equipped with advanced training technology like multi-angle camera tracking systems for analytics and player development.

The Brazilian Federation said that of all the training centers offered as options, the Columbia Park Training Facility was one of the most requested among national teams.

"We are very pleased with this decision," said Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Brazil, according to the Brazilian Federation. "The Training Center is new, modern and offers all the conditions for our work, before and during the World Cup. I want to thank them for welcoming us and showing us all the space."

Brazil was placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. The team will play its Group Stage matches in New York New Jersey Stadium (vs. Morocco), Philadelphia (vs. Haiti), and Miami (vs. Scotland).

Columbia Park Training Facility will feature a custom-designed building with fully-equipped gyms, a dining hall, and a comprehensive medical suite and innovation lab with physiotherapy spaces for preparation, rehabilitation, and recovery.







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