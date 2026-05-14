Red Bull New York's Julian Hall Voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Red Bull New York News Release
Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall was voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 13, following his record-breaking hat trick.
At just 18 years and 50 days, Hall became the youngest player in MLS history to score a hat trick, leading RBNY to a 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew.
Hall now has nine goals in the regular season and is tied for fourth in the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi standings. With 12 goals in his MLS career, Hall is already tied for the fifth-most goals scored by a teenager, alongside Freddy Adu and Danny Mwanga.
The Manhattan, N.Y. native is also tied for the league lead with three game-winning goals and has scored the game-winning strike in 60% of Red Bulls' victories this season.
This is the second time this season Hall has been named Player of the Matchday, following his two goal performance in the season opener.
The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
Hall and Red Bull New York take on New York City FC on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 PM ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.
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