Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten
Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
FRISCO, TX - Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued to roll at the top of the MLS table, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 3-2 road triumph over FC Dallas.
In a tightly contested rematch from last year's first round postseason clash, Sebastian Berhalter led the way with a brace.
Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change to his starting XI. The Great Dane inserted Emmanuel Sabbi for Bruno Caicedo on the right wing.
Only 24 seconds in, FC Dallas tested Whitecaps FC's back line as midfielder Christian Cappis rattled the woodwork behind goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.
After that close call, centre back Tristan Blackmon backpedalled to defend one-on-one versus FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington before referee Rosendo Mendoza awarded a penalty kick. Petar Musa stepped up to make it 1-0.
Berhalter pushed back for the Blue and White. Left winger Cheikh Sabaly drew defenders and tapped the ball back to the oncoming Berhalter. The American international flexed his muscles to unleash a 23-yard cannonball that went bar down over outstretched FC Dallas 'keeper Michael Collodi.
Berhalter's jaw-dropping equalizer was almost topped by fellow defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas. The Paraguayan came mere inches from glory with a 35-yard thunderbolt - skipping wide of the far post.
Before the half-hour, right back Édier Ocampo sprinted down the right wing. His looping cross skipped past sliding striker Brian White. However, the football gods were smiling on Whitecaps FC - a fortuitous deflection off centre back Osaze Urhoghide for an FC Dallas own goal.
Four minutes into the second half, a Farrington header dipped past Takaoka to tie it up 2-2.
But Berhalter was not finished yet. Off substitute Kenji Cabrera's set-up, the star midfielder bent in an impressive brace between Collodi's skyward palms for a 3-2 Whitecaps FC lead.
Dallas pushed, but the 'Caps maintained their lead as Takaoka sprinted across his crease to punch away a dangerous header from FC Dallas substitute Santiago Moreno.
Through eight minutes of added time, Takaoka stood tall to see FC Dallas off.
Next up, Whitecaps FC will look to lasso six out of six points from the Lone Star State, with a match at Shell Energy Stadium versus Houston Dynamo this coming Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Watch on Apple TV and listen on 730 CKNW. Check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.
With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1, the upper bowl has now been opened for the playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Attendance: 11,004
ERDINGER Man of the Match: Sebastian Berhalter
Scoring Summary
10' - DAL - Petar Musa (penalty kick)
23' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Cheikh Sabaly, Emmanuel Sabbi)
27' - VAN - Osaze Urhoghide (own goal)
49' - DAL - Logan Farrington (Ran Binyamin, Nolan Norris)
64' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Kenji Cabrera, Édier Ocampo)
Statistics
Possession: DAL 48% - VAN 52%
Shots: DAL 8 - VAN 14
Shots on Goal: DAL 3 - VAN 6
Saves: DAL 3 - VAN 1
Fouls: DAL 17 - VAN 12
Offsides: DAL 2 - VAN 0
Corners: DAL 6 - VAN 6
Cautions
7' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon
12' - DAL - Ran Binyamin
14' - DAL - Shaq Moore
45'+9' - VAN - Cheikh Sabaly
60' - DAL - Logan Farrington
79' - VAN - Édier Ocampo
90'+4 - VAN - Kenji Cabrera
FC Dallas
1.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 3.Osaze Urhoghide, 25.Sebastien Ibeagha (14.Herman Johansson 79'); 12.Christian Cappis, 55.Kaick (8.Patrickson Delgado 79'), 17.Ramiro (10.Santiago Moreno
68'), 32.Nolan Norris; 23.Logan Farrington (28.Samuel Sarver 68'), 9.Petar Musa, 6.Ran Binyamin (21.Joaquín Valiente 68')
Substitutes not used
40.Jonathan Sirois, 5.Lalas Abubakar, 16.Nicholas Simmonds, 27.Caleb Swann
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (4.Ranko Veselinović 84'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Thomas Müller 84'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Bruno Caicedo HT), 59.Jeevan Badwal, 7.Cheikh Sabaly (17.Kenji Cabrera 61'); 24.Brian White © (19.Rayan Elloumi 76')
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 8.Oliver Larraz, 22.AZ, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov
Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026
- San Diego FC Earns 5-0 Victory over Austin FC at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- LAFC Falls 2-1 on the Road at St. Louis City SC - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Dominates with 3-0 Second Half vs Houston - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting KC Secures 3-1 Home Win over LA Galaxy - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Defeats First-Place San Jose in Thrilling 3-2 Result at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Quakes edged in Pacific Northwest to snap unbeaten league streak at eight games and 10 across all competitions - San Jose Earthquakes
- Postgame Notes: Rafael Navarro Continues Dominance in Rapids Road Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on the Road to Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns Second Consecutive Win in 2-1 Defeat of LAFC at Home - St. Louis City SC
- Galaxy Fall on the Road to Sporting Kansas City at Sporting Park - LA Galaxy
- Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United Fall in Narrow 1-0 Home Defeat to Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Falls 3-2 at Home against Vancouver Whitecaps FC - FC Dallas
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