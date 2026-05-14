Berhalter brace powers 'Caps to seven matches unbeaten

Published on May 14, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







FRISCO, TX - Vancouver Whitecaps FC continued to roll at the top of the MLS table, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a 3-2 road triumph over FC Dallas.

In a tightly contested rematch from last year's first round postseason clash, Sebastian Berhalter led the way with a brace.

Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change to his starting XI. The Great Dane inserted Emmanuel Sabbi for Bruno Caicedo on the right wing.

Only 24 seconds in, FC Dallas tested Whitecaps FC's back line as midfielder Christian Cappis rattled the woodwork behind goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.

After that close call, centre back Tristan Blackmon backpedalled to defend one-on-one versus FC Dallas forward Logan Farrington before referee Rosendo Mendoza awarded a penalty kick. Petar Musa stepped up to make it 1-0.

Berhalter pushed back for the Blue and White. Left winger Cheikh Sabaly drew defenders and tapped the ball back to the oncoming Berhalter. The American international flexed his muscles to unleash a 23-yard cannonball that went bar down over outstretched FC Dallas 'keeper Michael Collodi.

Berhalter's jaw-dropping equalizer was almost topped by fellow defensive midfielder Andrés Cubas. The Paraguayan came mere inches from glory with a 35-yard thunderbolt - skipping wide of the far post.

Before the half-hour, right back Édier Ocampo sprinted down the right wing. His looping cross skipped past sliding striker Brian White. However, the football gods were smiling on Whitecaps FC - a fortuitous deflection off centre back Osaze Urhoghide for an FC Dallas own goal.

Four minutes into the second half, a Farrington header dipped past Takaoka to tie it up 2-2.

But Berhalter was not finished yet. Off substitute Kenji Cabrera's set-up, the star midfielder bent in an impressive brace between Collodi's skyward palms for a 3-2 Whitecaps FC lead.

Dallas pushed, but the 'Caps maintained their lead as Takaoka sprinted across his crease to punch away a dangerous header from FC Dallas substitute Santiago Moreno.

Through eight minutes of added time, Takaoka stood tall to see FC Dallas off.

Next up, Whitecaps FC will look to lasso six out of six points from the Lone Star State, with a match at Shell Energy Stadium versus Houston Dynamo this coming Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Watch on Apple TV and listen on 730 CKNW. Check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.

With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1, the upper bowl has now been opened for the playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Attendance: 11,004

ERDINGER Man of the Match: Sebastian Berhalter

Scoring Summary

10' - DAL - Petar Musa (penalty kick)

23' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Cheikh Sabaly, Emmanuel Sabbi)

27' - VAN - Osaze Urhoghide (own goal)

49' - DAL - Logan Farrington (Ran Binyamin, Nolan Norris)

64' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter (Kenji Cabrera, Édier Ocampo)

Statistics

Possession: DAL 48% - VAN 52%

Shots: DAL 8 - VAN 14

Shots on Goal: DAL 3 - VAN 6

Saves: DAL 3 - VAN 1

Fouls: DAL 17 - VAN 12

Offsides: DAL 2 - VAN 0

Corners: DAL 6 - VAN 6

Cautions

7' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

12' - DAL - Ran Binyamin

14' - DAL - Shaq Moore

45'+9' - VAN - Cheikh Sabaly

60' - DAL - Logan Farrington

79' - VAN - Édier Ocampo

90'+4 - VAN - Kenji Cabrera

FC Dallas

1.Michael Collodi; 18.Shaq Moore, 3.Osaze Urhoghide, 25.Sebastien Ibeagha (14.Herman Johansson 79'); 12.Christian Cappis, 55.Kaick (8.Patrickson Delgado 79'), 17.Ramiro (10.Santiago Moreno

68'), 32.Nolan Norris; 23.Logan Farrington (28.Samuel Sarver 68'), 9.Petar Musa, 6.Ran Binyamin (21.Joaquín Valiente 68')

Substitutes not used

40.Jonathan Sirois, 5.Lalas Abubakar, 16.Nicholas Simmonds, 27.Caleb Swann

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (4.Ranko Veselinović 84'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (13.Thomas Müller 84'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (14.Bruno Caicedo HT), 59.Jeevan Badwal, 7.Cheikh Sabaly (17.Kenji Cabrera 61'); 24.Brian White © (19.Rayan Elloumi 76')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 8.Oliver Larraz, 22.AZ, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov







Major League Soccer Stories from May 14, 2026

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