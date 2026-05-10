Whitecaps FC Earn Hard-Fought Draw in Battle for Best in the West
Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - In a colossal showdown for best in the West, Vancouver Whitecaps FC delivered a comprehensive performance in a physically gruelling 1-1 draw at San Jose Earthquakes.
Thanks to a Sebastian Berhalter's equalizer, the Blue and White (8W-1L-2D, 26 points) earned a point to remain in second place, three points behind the Earthquakes (9W-1L-2D, 29 points).
Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen made one change from last weekend as winger Bruno Caicedo made his second start replace Emmanuel Sabbi in the starting 11.
Shortly after kickoff, the Earthquakes struck first. Paul Marie's sprint down the right wing led to him threading the needle with a diagonal through ball for oncoming striker Preston Judd, who hit a low strike past 'Caps goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka.
The Blue and White regained confidence through long stretches of possession. Centre back Mathías Laborda put Earthquakes 'keeper Daniel on notice with a 21-yard crack that swerved over the crossbar.
Vancouver then came inches from glory off Édier Ocampo's sublime cross. Forward Cheikh Sabaly rose high to nod the ball down for Badwal, but Daniel rushed off his line to make a brilliant split-step save.
Judd responded at the other end via a powerful header but Takaoka was there to punch out of danger.
In the second half, the Blue and White raised the tempo and began knocking on San Jose's door. A mesmerizing passing sequence found Sabbi, who entered at halftime, before the winger laid the ball off for an Andrés Cubas 19-yard screamer that Daniel sprawled to keep out.
Before the hour, Daniel denied Badwal on consecutive chances - a header and then a point-blank sting of the palms.
At long last, Whitecaps FC were able to break the deadlock thanks to a scramble at the top of the box. A Cubas chip dribbled inside to Sabbi, who quickly spun and drew two San Jose defenders.
Before he was taken out with a hard tackle, Sabbi noticed Berhalter to his right. A flash across goal put the American international on a one-on-one versus Daniel - the star midfielder won the battle with a shot inside the near post for the 1-1 equalizer. Berhalter now has five goals and seven assists across all competitions this season
Through a nervy seven minutes of added time, Takaoka and his back line stood tall to preserve the point.
Whitecaps FC now get set for a Texas two-step next week, first heading to Toyota Stadium to face FC Dallas this coming Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Then, the 'Caps head to Shell Energy Stadium to play Houston Dynamo on Saturday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Both matches will be live on Apple TV and 730 CKNW. Check out the 'Caps & Tapslist to find the nearest bar showing the match.
With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl for the 'Caps return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1, the upper bowl has now been opened for the playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.
MATCH DETAILS
Referee: Malik Badawi
Attendance: 18,000
ERDINGER Man of the Match: Andrés Cubas
Scoring Summary
4' - SJ - Preston Judd (Paul Marie, Ronaldo Vieira)
76' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter
Statistics
Possession: SJ 33% - VAN 67%
Shots: SJ 6 - VAN 17
Shots on Goal: SJ 3 - VAN 5
Saves: SJ 4 - VAN 2
Fouls: SJ 14 - VAN 15
Offsides: SJ 3 - VAN 0
Corners: SJ 2 - VAN 4
Cautions
25' - SJ - Ronaldo Vieira
36' - SJ - Benji Kikanovic
36' - SJ - Daniel
55' - VAN - Sebastian Berhalter
San Jose Earthquakes
42.Daniel; 28.Benji Kikanovic, 5.Daniel Munie, 18.Reid Roberts, 4.Dave Romney; 14.Ronaldo Vieira, 34.Beau Leroux; 3.Paul Marie (6.Ian Harkes 62'), 7.Ousseni Bouda (16.Jack Skahan 72'), 2.Jamar Ricketts (17.Jack Jasinski 89'); 19.Preston Judd (32.Nonso Adimabua 89')
Substitutes not used
22.Nathan Crockford, 20.Nick Fernandez, 21.Noel Buck, 25.Max Floriani, 40.Jonathan González
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas; 7.Cheikh Sabaly (11.Emmanuel Sabbi HT), 59.Jeevan Badwal (17.Kenji Cabrera 63'), 14.Bruno Caicedo (22.AZ 70'); 24.Brian White ©
Substitutes not used
32.Isaac Boehmer, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 8.Oliver Larraz, 19.Rayan Elloumi, 26.JC Ngando, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov
- whitecapsfc.com -
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