Nashville SC Earns 2-2 Comeback Draw vs. D.C. United

Published on May 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Eastern Conference leading Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-2 come-from-behind draw vs. D.C. United Saturday night at GEODIS Park after trailing 2-0 through the match's first 75 minutes, extending its MLS unbeaten streak to five. Warren Madrigal scored his first career MLS brace with goals in the 76th and 89th minutes and goalkeeper Brian Schwake made five saves.

House rules: At 4W-0L-1D, Nashville SC is one of just three teams in MLS (New England, Seattle) unbeaten at home this season. The Boys in Gold are outscoring opponents 18-6 at GEODIS Park during league play in 2026.

Mr. 300: Nashville SC midfielder Alex Muyl became the 77th player in MLS history to appear in at least 300 career regular season games with his start Saturday night. Since being acquired from the New York Red Bulls in 2020, Muyl has appeared in 187 regular season matches for NSC.

Injury report: Three Nashville SC regulars-forward Sam Surridge and midfielders Eddi Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek-did not dress Saturday night due to injury.

Next up: Nashville SC will visit the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT for its second of three matches in eight days.

Notes:

* Nashville SC: o is in first place in the Eastern Conference at 7W-1L-3D and 24 points o extended its MLS unbeaten streak to five (3W-0L-2D) o is unbeaten in 16 of 19 matches this season across all competitions (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup) o is 10W-3L-6D across all competitions this season o is 4W-0L-1D at GEODIS Park in MLS this season o is outscoring opponents 18-6 at home in MLS this season o is outscoring opponents 23-8 in MLS and 32-11 across all competitions this season o is 6W-2L-4D all-time vs. D.C. United

* Charles-Emile Brunet made his MLS debut as a substitute in the 62nd minute

* Warren Madrigal o scored his first career MLS brace, his third and fourth goals of the season o earned Man of the Match honors

* Alex Muyl made his 300th career MLS regular season appearance

* Andy Najar recorded his fifth assist of the season

* Brian Schwake made five saves

* Sam Surridge did not dress due to a back injury

* Eddi Tagseth did not dress due to a lower body injury

* Maxwell Woledzi recorded his first career MLS goal contribution and assist

* Patrick Yazbek did not dress due to a quad injury

Box score: Nashville SC (7W-1L-3D) vs. DC United (4W-4L-4D) May 9, 2026 - GEODIS Park Final score: NSH: 2 DC: 2

Scoring Summary: DC: Louis Munteanu (A: Silvan Hefti, Brandon Servania) 25' DC: Lucas Bartlett (A: Keisuke Kurokawa) 33' NSH: Warren Madrigal 76' NSH: Warren Madrigal (A: Andy Najar, Maxwell Woledzi) 89'

Discipline: NSH: Hany Mukhtar (Caution) 37' DC: Silvan Hefti (Caution) 45' + 3 NSH: Bryan Acosta (Caution) 55' NSH: Jeisson Palacios (Caution) 72' DC: Silvan Hefti (Ejection) 75'

Lineups: NSH starters: Brian Schwake; Dan Lovitz (Reed Baker-Whiting 88'), Jeisson Palacios (Maxwell Woledzi 79'), Jack Maher, Andy Najar; Bryan Acosta (Charles-Emile Brunet 62'), Matthew Corcoran, Alex Muyl (Warren Madrigal 63'); Hany Mukhtar (C), Ahmed Qasem (Woobens Pacius 88'), Cristian Espinoza

Substitutes: Joe Willis, Shak Mohammed, Josh Bauer, Jordan Knight

DC starters: Sean Johnson; Keisuke Kurokawa, Lucas Bartlett (C), Kye Rowles, Silvan Hefti; Matti Peltola, Brandon Servania, Joao Peglow, Jared Stroud (Aaron Herrera 67'); Louis Munteanu (Tai Baribo 84'), Jackson Hopkins (Nikola Markovic 77')

Substitutes: Alex Bono, Conner Antley, Jacob Murrell, Caden Clark, Gavin Turner, Hosei Kijima

Match officials: Referee: Joshua Encarnacion AR1: Jeremy Hanson AR2: Ian McKay 4TH: Rosendo Mendoza VAR: Lukasz Szpala AVAR: Robert Schaap Weather: 73 degrees and clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from May 9, 2026

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