Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today match times for its three Phase One Leagues Cup 2026 matches taking place at GEODIS Park this August:
Wednesday, Aug. 5 vs. Club León at 7:30 p.m. CT
Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. Atlético de San Luis at 7 p.m. CT
Wednesday, Aug. 12 vs. Rayados de Monterrey (C.F. Monterrey) at 7 p.m. CT
Tickets for all three Phase One matches at GEODIS Park will go on sale Wednesday, May 27 at 2 p.m. CT at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster.com. Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive Leagues Cup 2026 ticketing information from their membership service representative.
Nashville SC advanced to the inaugural Leagues Cup Final in 2023, defeating the Colorado Rapids, FC Cincinnati and Club América on penalty kicks, Minnesota United FC, and CF Monterrey before falling to Inter Miami CF at GEODIS Park 10-9 on penalty kicks after a 1-1 regulation draw.
Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. All Leagues Cup 2026 matches will air live on Apple TV.
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