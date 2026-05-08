Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
The Colorado Rapids (4-6-1, 13 points, 9th West) return home for their matchup against St. Louis CITY SC (1-6-3, 6 points, 14th West) on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (DSGP) is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.
Colorado enters Saturday night with their eyes set on bouncing back from their most recent results, returning to DSGP for an MLS match for the first time since April 11. In five matches at DSGP this year across all competitions, the Rapids have posted a perfect 5-0-0 record, outscoring their opponents 15-5. The club's last two matches at home came in U.S. Open Cup play, where Colorado defeated Union Omaha and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to advance to the tournament Quarterfinals next week.
After their Open Cup win against the Switchbacks, the Rapids returned to MLS play last weekend on the road against Houston Dynamo FC. Despite a strong defensive effort on both ends, only one goal separated the two clubs with Houston taking all three points in the contest.
On the other end of this Saturday's match is a St. Louis side that is searching for their second win of the season and their first in MLS play since March 21. The club has struggled to find their footing so far this season with a 1-6-3 record over the first 10 games of the season.
A player to watch for Colorado will not be shocking for Rapids supporters, with Designated Player Rafael Navarro posting some of the best numbers by any player in MLS this season. His 11 goal contributions (7g, 4a), mark the most in the league so far this season. The Brazilian has also covered a whopping 78.41 miles this season, which is the most out of any striker in MLS. His performances so far this season have earned him two Team of the Matchday appearances and one Player of the Matchday honor.
Last season, the Rapids took the season series against St. Louis with a win and a draw. In the club's win at DSGP, Homegrown forward Darren Yapi logged the game-winning goal to give Colorado all three points. Yapi will look for a similar performance this Saturday, fresh off signing a new U-22 Initiative contract with the club that will keep him in Colorado through the 2028-29 MLS season.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Sellout for Saturday's Home Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Kick off Three-Game Road Trip against Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb to Corpus Christi FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 8, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas and City of Frisco Announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration - FC Dallas
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Red-Hot Revolution Host Philadelphia Union on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Date Announced for SDFC's Leagues Cup 2026 Match against Club América - San Diego FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Official Kickoff Times for the Columbus Crew's 2026 Phase One Matches - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- The Scandinavian Connection in San Diego - San Diego FC
- The Real Queen City: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- 2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Travels to North Texas Saturday for Road Tilt at FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Run this CITY: CITY Sprint 5K Presented by BJC HealthCare Returns to Downtown St. Louis on Sunday, September 27 - St. Louis City SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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