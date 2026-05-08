Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







The Colorado Rapids (4-6-1, 13 points, 9th West) return home for their matchup against St. Louis CITY SC (1-6-3, 6 points, 14th West) on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park (DSGP) is set for 7:30 p.m. MT, with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

Colorado enters Saturday night with their eyes set on bouncing back from their most recent results, returning to DSGP for an MLS match for the first time since April 11. In five matches at DSGP this year across all competitions, the Rapids have posted a perfect 5-0-0 record, outscoring their opponents 15-5. The club's last two matches at home came in U.S. Open Cup play, where Colorado defeated Union Omaha and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to advance to the tournament Quarterfinals next week.

After their Open Cup win against the Switchbacks, the Rapids returned to MLS play last weekend on the road against Houston Dynamo FC. Despite a strong defensive effort on both ends, only one goal separated the two clubs with Houston taking all three points in the contest.

On the other end of this Saturday's match is a St. Louis side that is searching for their second win of the season and their first in MLS play since March 21. The club has struggled to find their footing so far this season with a 1-6-3 record over the first 10 games of the season.

A player to watch for Colorado will not be shocking for Rapids supporters, with Designated Player Rafael Navarro posting some of the best numbers by any player in MLS this season. His 11 goal contributions (7g, 4a), mark the most in the league so far this season. The Brazilian has also covered a whopping 78.41 miles this season, which is the most out of any striker in MLS. His performances so far this season have earned him two Team of the Matchday appearances and one Player of the Matchday honor.

Last season, the Rapids took the season series against St. Louis with a win and a draw. In the club's win at DSGP, Homegrown forward Darren Yapi logged the game-winning goal to give Colorado all three points. Yapi will look for a similar performance this Saturday, fresh off signing a new U-22 Initiative contract with the club that will keep him in Colorado through the 2028-29 MLS season.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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