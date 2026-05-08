Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (5W-2L-4D, 19 points) carries on with MLS regular season action on the road with a visit to Toronto FC (3W-3L-5D, 14 points) this Saturday, May 9. Kick off at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.

Past Match

Inter Miami will look to bounce back after falling 3-4 against rivals Orlando City SC last Saturday. Captain Leo Messi, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and defender Ian Fray scored our goals that evening.

Player Milestone

Notably, the match saw Messi reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami, becoming just the eighth player in Club history to achieve the feat.

Read the complete details HERE.

Inter Miami this Regular Season

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded five wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 19 points, and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with eight so far. Segovia, meanwhile, is Inter Miami's top assist provider so far this league campaign with seven.

Previously Against Toronto FC

Saturday's match in Toronto presents the 14th meeting between the sides in Club history. To date, Inter Miami has recorded nine wins, two losses, and two draws in its past encounters against Toronto FC.

Inter Miami will look to extend its current six-match unbeaten run against Toronto (4W, 2D). Last time out, the teams played out a 1-1 in Toronto last September in 2025 MLS regular season action.

Scouting Toronto FC

Toronto hosts Inter Miami after playing out a 1-1 draw at home against San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. Overall, the Canadian side has recorded three wins, three losses, and five draws for a total 14 points, and currently is eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Forward Dániel Sallói has been the team's top contributor in attack this regular season with four goals and three assists.







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