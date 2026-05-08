Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (5W-2L-4D, 19 points) carries on with MLS regular season action on the road with a visit to Toronto FC (3W-3L-5D, 14 points) this Saturday, May 9. Kick off at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada is set for 1 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Fans around the world can tune in to the action live on Apple TV.
Past Match
Inter Miami will look to bounce back after falling 3-4 against rivals Orlando City SC last Saturday. Captain Leo Messi, midfielder Telasco Segovia, and defender Ian Fray scored our goals that evening.
Player Milestone
Notably, the match saw Messi reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami, becoming just the eighth player in Club history to achieve the feat.
Read the complete details HERE.
Inter Miami this Regular Season
Overall, Inter Miami has recorded five wins, two losses, and four draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 19 points, and sits third in the Eastern Conference standings.
Messi, the reigning MLS Landon Donovan MVP Award and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, leads the team in goals with eight so far. Segovia, meanwhile, is Inter Miami's top assist provider so far this league campaign with seven.
Previously Against Toronto FC
Saturday's match in Toronto presents the 14th meeting between the sides in Club history. To date, Inter Miami has recorded nine wins, two losses, and two draws in its past encounters against Toronto FC.
Inter Miami will look to extend its current six-match unbeaten run against Toronto (4W, 2D). Last time out, the teams played out a 1-1 in Toronto last September in 2025 MLS regular season action.
Scouting Toronto FC
Toronto hosts Inter Miami after playing out a 1-1 draw at home against San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. Overall, the Canadian side has recorded three wins, three losses, and five draws for a total 14 points, and currently is eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Forward Dániel Sallói has been the team's top contributor in attack this regular season with four goals and three assists.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Announce Sellout for Saturday's Home Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium - Inter Miami CF
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- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 8, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas and City of Frisco Announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration - FC Dallas
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches - Inter Miami CF
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches
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