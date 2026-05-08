The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026
Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, May 9, 4:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Stade Saputo, Montréal, Quebec, Canada
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Apple TV
English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando
Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1
Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ
The Story:
Orlando City enters the matchup with a 11-10-7 all-time record against CF Montréal across all competitions. The series has tilted in the Lions' favor, with Orlando earning results in seven consecutive meetings across all competitions. Reigning MLS Player of the Matchday Martín Ojeda has played a key role, scoring in three of his last four matchups against Montréal.
Homegrown forward Justin Ellis continues an impressive breakout stretch. He assisted on the first of Martín Ojeda's three goals in Orlando's most recent win over Inter Miami CF, his third assist of the 2026 campaign. With the contribution, Ellis became the first Orlando City homegrown to record a goal contribution in three consecutive regular-season matches. The 18-year-old has two goals and three assists in his last four appearances across all competitions, underscoring his growing role in Orlando's attack.
Captain Robin Jansson's next MLS appearance will be his 200th in the regular season for Orlando City, becoming the first player in club history to reach the milestone. Since joining the Lions in 2019, the center back has been a fixture along the back line and a consistent presence in one of the most successful stretches in club history. Quote of the Week:
"They changed their coach, so that changed a lot of things for them that we've analyzed, just like they've analyzed us. We're going to prepare for the game like we always do, knowing they're at home. We want to go there with a lot of energy, fighting as always for the points, because at the end of the day, that's what we want."
- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman
Current Form:
Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Inter Miami CF 3 (5/2/26, Nu Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Martín Ojeda (3), Tyrese Spicer; Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi
Competition: MLS Regular Season
CF Montréal's Last Match: CF Montréal 5, Calgary Blizzard SC 0 (5/6/26, Stade Saputo)
Goal-Scorers: Ivan Losenko, Daniel Ríos, Wikelman Carmona, Ivan Jaime, Frankie Amaya
Competition: 2026 Canadian Championship
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 11-10-7 (Home: 7-4-4, Away: 4-6-3)
Last Matchup: ORL 2, MTL 1 (3/14/26, Inter&Co Stadium)
Next Up: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union
Date & Time: Wed., May 13, 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Broadcast: Apple TV
Competition: MLS Regular Season
Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026
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- Inter Miami CF Academy Presents Second Edition of Dreams Cup, Opening Ceremony Set for Inter Miami CF Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Kick off Three-Game Road Trip against Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Set to Visit Toronto FC on Saturday - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC Loan Homegrown Goalkeeper Logan Erb to Corpus Christi FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 8, 2026 - New England Revolution
- The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026 - Orlando City SC
- FC Dallas and City of Frisco Announce FC Dallas Soccer Celebration - FC Dallas
- Kickoff Times Announced for Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Matches - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Look to Retain Perfect Record at Home in St. Louis CITY SC Matchup - Colorado Rapids
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- Match Date Announced for SDFC's Leagues Cup 2026 Match against Club América - San Diego FC
- Leagues Cup Announces Official Kickoff Times for the Columbus Crew's 2026 Phase One Matches - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Match Times and Ticket Information - Nashville SC
- Minnesota United Announces Official Start Times for the Loons' Leagues Cup 2026 Matches - Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal Takes on Orlando City this Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
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- 2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May - St. Louis City SC
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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