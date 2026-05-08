The Assist: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal - May 9, 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, May 9, 4:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Saputo, Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Apple TV

English Radio: AM 810 Fox Sports Radio Orlando

Spanish Radio: Mega 97.1

Portuguese Radio: Nossa Rádio 1160 AM-WRLZ

The Story:

Orlando City enters the matchup with a 11-10-7 all-time record against CF Montréal across all competitions. The series has tilted in the Lions' favor, with Orlando earning results in seven consecutive meetings across all competitions. Reigning MLS Player of the Matchday Martín Ojeda has played a key role, scoring in three of his last four matchups against Montréal.

Homegrown forward Justin Ellis continues an impressive breakout stretch. He assisted on the first of Martín Ojeda's three goals in Orlando's most recent win over Inter Miami CF, his third assist of the 2026 campaign. With the contribution, Ellis became the first Orlando City homegrown to record a goal contribution in three consecutive regular-season matches. The 18-year-old has two goals and three assists in his last four appearances across all competitions, underscoring his growing role in Orlando's attack.

Captain Robin Jansson's next MLS appearance will be his 200th in the regular season for Orlando City, becoming the first player in club history to reach the milestone. Since joining the Lions in 2019, the center back has been a fixture along the back line and a consistent presence in one of the most successful stretches in club history. Quote of the Week:

"They changed their coach, so that changed a lot of things for them that we've analyzed, just like they've analyzed us. We're going to prepare for the game like we always do, knowing they're at home. We want to go there with a lot of energy, fighting as always for the points, because at the end of the day, that's what we want."

- Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman

Current Form:

Lions' Last Match: Orlando City 4, Inter Miami CF 3 (5/2/26, Nu Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Martín Ojeda (3), Tyrese Spicer; Ian Fray, Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi

Competition: MLS Regular Season

CF Montréal's Last Match: CF Montréal 5, Calgary Blizzard SC 0 (5/6/26, Stade Saputo)

Goal-Scorers: Ivan Losenko, Daniel Ríos, Wikelman Carmona, Ivan Jaime, Frankie Amaya

Competition: 2026 Canadian Championship

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 11-10-7 (Home: 7-4-4, Away: 4-6-3)

Last Matchup: ORL 2, MTL 1 (3/14/26, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union

Date & Time: Wed., May 13, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Apple TV

Competition: MLS Regular Season







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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