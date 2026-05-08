2026 MLS NEXT Flex Scores and Results, U-19s Qualify for MLS NEXT Cup in May

Published on May 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC's U-16, U-17, and U-19 teams participated in the 2026 MLS NEXT Flex in Frisco, TX at Toyota Soccer Center from April 23 to April 28. Each team played three matches in their respective groups, facing other MLS academies and clubs from across the country. Overall, CITY SC's academy teams went 6-2-1 during the tournament.

U-16s shut out NEFC

The U-16s opened the tournament against Silicon Valley Soccer, falling 3-2. The 16s defeated NEFC 1-0 but fell in their final match of the tournament 2-1 to Albion SC. Overall, the 16s placed third in their group.

U-17s earn two wins, finish second in their group

The U-17s started the tournament with a 4-0 shutout over Los Angeles Surf then earned their second win of the tournament against Inter Atlanta FC, winning 3-1. The 17s tied New York SC 3-3 in regulation but fell 5-4 in penalty kicks in their final match.

U-19s qualify for 2026 MLS NEXT Cup

The U-19 boys began MLS NEXT Flex against Albion SC, shutting them out 4-0. They followed that impressive performance with a 4-1 win against Blau Weiss Gottschee. The 19s closed out the tournament with a 2-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps to qualify for the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup.

What's Next?

St. Louis CITY SC's academy teams will close out the 2025-26 season next weekend with all four teams in action. The 19s will head to Salt Lake City, Utah to participate in the 2026 MLS NEXT Cup. The schedule will be announced at a later date.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 8, 2026

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