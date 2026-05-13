St. Louis CITY SC Academy Forward Miroslav Levkovsky Called up to U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC academy forward Miroslav Levkovsky has been called up to the U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team for their upcoming international tournament in Varazdin, Croatia from May 14-25. This marks Levkovsky's second call-up with the U-15s.
Levkovsky and his teammates, led by head coach Ross Brady, will play four matches during the international tournament. The U.S. will kick things off against South Korea on May 19, then face Switzerland on May 20, followed by Portugal on May 22, and then wrap things up against a TBD team on May 24.
The U-15 forward was previously named to the U.S. U-15 Boy's National Team roster in October 2025 as part of a domestic training camp. Through the spring MLS NEXT season, Levkovsky has scored three goals, including a brace back in March against Colorado Rapids.
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