LA Galaxy Place Forward João Klauss on Injured List
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that forward João Klauss has been placed on the Injured List. With this short-term designation, Klauss will miss the Galaxy's next six matches. He will be reeligible for the match against FC Dallas on August 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Klauss suffered the injury in the club's match against FC Dallas. Following a collision with an opposing defender, Klauss was forced off the pitch early in the second half at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. On April 24, the club announced that the forward had undergone a successful ligament repair surgery on his left foot and is expected to make a full recovery.
Per MLS rules, a player expected to miss six or more regular season matches due to injury may be placed on the Injured List and must sit out at least six league games while remaining ineligible for all competitions. If a Senior Roster player is placed on the Injured List, the club may receive an open roster spot, but no salary budget relief. If the injured player occupies an international slot, the replacement may also be an international player.
Transaction: The LA Galaxy have placed forward João Klauss on the Injured List on May 13, 2026.
João Klauss
Position: Forward
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 165
Date of Birth: March 1,1997 (28)
Birthplace: Criciúma, Brazil
Citizenship: Brazil / Italy
Roster Designation: Designated Player, International
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