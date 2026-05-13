Whitecaps FC to Host TELUS Canadian Championship Quarterfinal First Leg on Wednesday, July 8 at Swangard Stadium

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Take me home, boundary road.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Wednesday that the club will host Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Cavalry FC in the first leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Wednesday, July 8 at Swangard Stadium, Burnaby, BC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

Pre-sale for season ticket members* begins on Thursday, May 14 at 10 a.m. PT. For this match, Swangard's capacity will be just over 5,000. Limited tickets for partial plans and group tickets will be available on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. PT by emailing sales@whitecapsfc.com, with the public on-sale set for Tuesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

"Over the years, we have played several historic matches at Swangard and look forward to adding another chapter to the legacy of this iconic BC stadium," said Axel Schuster, Vancouver Whitecaps FC CEO. "With BC Place unavailable, we explored several options and ultimately decided to return to our roots as we begin our title defence."

This will mark the first time in the club's MLS era that the 'Caps first team will play a match at Swangard Stadium. The iconic Burnaby venue served as the club's primary home for 24 years from 1987 to 2010, spanning the Vancouver 86ers era in the Canadian Soccer League (CSL), American Professional Soccer League (APSL), and A-League, before the Whitecaps name returned in 2001 during the United Soccer Leagues (USL) era.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Whitecaps back for this game at Swangard Stadium," said City of Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley. "There is a long history with the 'Caps at Swangard, including Whitecaps FC 2 who currently call the stadium home. We can't wait to have a great crowd cheering them on again towards another Canadian Championship title."

The club's first match at Swangard came on June 7, 1987, when the Vancouver 86ers thrilled a crowd of 7,646 with a 4-2 victory over the Edmonton Brickmen. The club's last first team match at the stadium was played on October 17, 2010, an extra-time defeat to the Puerto Rico Islanders in Leg 2 of the USSF Division 2 Pro League semifinals.

Swangard previously hosted six Whitecaps FC Canadian Championship matches from 2008 to 2010, with the 'Caps posting a record of 2W-1L-3D. More recently, the stadium hosted the 2023 TELUS Canadian Championship preliminary round match between TSS FC Rovers and Valour FC on April 19, 2023, with TSS FC Rovers earning a 3-1 victory.

Whitecaps FC are seeking an unprecedented fifth straight Voyageurs Cup title, and sixth overall (2015, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025), as well as a return to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal second leg will take place on Monday, July 13 at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, Foothills County, Alberta. Kickoff at 6:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps have faced Cavalry FC in three different Canadian Championship series, advancing twice. The two sides last met in the 2024 Canadian Championship quarterfinals, with Whitecaps FC progressing on away goals after a 2-2 result on aggregate. Cavalry FC defeated Pacific FC 3-1 in the preliminary round this past Saturday.

The winner will take on either MLS side CF Montréal or CPL side Vancouver FC in the two-legged semifinals. Details for the semifinals will be confirmed at a later date.

In addition to the first team, Whitecaps FC 2 (WFC2) currently play their home matches in MLS NEXT Pro at Swangard Stadium, with tickets for only $10, free for youth 18 and under, and included for Whitecaps FC season ticket members. For the schedule and ticket information, visit whitecapsfc.com/wfc2.

Swangard Stadium is also home to Northern Super League (NSL) club Vancouver Rise FC. For information on Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.

The TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals will feature home-and-away legs starting Wednesday, July 8. In four separate knockout series, Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Calgary's Cavalry FC, ¬â¹ CF Montréal will face Vancouver FC, Forge FC Hamilton will face CS Saint-Laurent, and Atlético Ottawa will face Supra du Québec.

Leg 1 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC host Cavalry FC - July 8 (7:30 p.m. PT)

Leg 2 - Cavalry FC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC - July 13 (6:30 p.m. PT)

Leg 1 - Vancouver FC host CF Montréal - July 8 (7 p.m. PT)

Leg 2 - CF Montréal host Vancouver FC - July 12 (4:30 p.m. PT)

Leg 1 - CS Saint-Laurent host Forge FC - July 8 (3:30 p.m. PT)

Leg 2 - Forge FC host CS Saint-Laurent - July 12 (1 p.m. PT)

Leg 1 - FC Supra du Québec host Atlético Ottawa - 13 July (3:30 p.m. PT)

Leg 2 - Atlético Ottawa host FC Supra du Québec - 11 Aug (4 p.m. PT)

The 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship brings together clubs from Major League Soccer, the Canadian Premier League, and Premier Soccer Leagues Canada to determine Canada's best team in the annual Battle of the North. Winners of the domestic TELUS Canadian Championship qualify for the annual international competition Concacaf Champions Cup on the road to the FIFA Club World Cup.

Fans can follow all the action from the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship live on OneSoccer, available on the fuboTV Canada platform, as a linear channel on Telus's Optik TV (Channel 980), as well as online at OneSoccer.ca and through the OneSoccer app.

*Please note tickets to the TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal first leg are not included in Vancouver Whitecaps FC Season Memberships, as BC Place is unavailable. Should Whitecaps FC advance through this round, further details on the potential semifinal and final of the TELUS Canadian Championship will be shared at a later date.







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