James Rodríguez to Join Colombian National Team Camp
Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - Minnesota United today announced that the club will release midfielder James Rodríguez following tonight's Colorado Rapids game to join the Colombian National Team camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The club is proud to support James as he represents his country on the world's biggest stage and wishes him success during camp and throughout the tournament.
Check out the Minnesota United FC Statistics
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