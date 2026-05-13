Voting Begins Today for 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on May 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today kicked off the All-Star voting process for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., which includes participation by fans, players, and media. The best talent in North America will take center stage in the Queen City, as the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

VOTE HERE: mlssoccer.com/vote

The highly anticipated match marks the first-ever All-Star Game played at the venue, and will be broadcast live on MLS on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French.

Voting Breakdown

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, the breakdown is as follows:

11 players will be determined by a vote of MLS fans, players, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

13 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith of the host club, Charlotte FC.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-3-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars.

Ballot Qualification

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's regular season matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 13, following Matchday 12. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith or Commissioner Garber.

Below is a list of D.C. United players that have qualified for the ballot via the criteria mentioned above:

Jackson Hopkins

Lucas Bartlett

Sean Johnson

Matti Peltola

João Peglow

Keisuke Kurokawa

Silvan Hefti

Brandon Servania

Kye Rowles

Tai Baribo

Louis Munteanu

Nikola Markovic

Caden Clark

Aaron Herrera

Gabriel Pirani

Jacob Murrell

Jared Stroud

How to Vote

Fan voting opens today, Wednesday, May 13, at 12 p.m. ET and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 21. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/vote and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Every first-team player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers.

Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 13, 2026

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